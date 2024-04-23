Aberdeenshire’s Meldrum House Country Hotel sold to Apex

A trio of Aberdeenshire businessmen have sold Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course to a Scottish hospitality group for an undisclosed sum.

Customers have been reassured their wedding and other bookings are unaffected.

The deal sees Bob Edwards, together with brothers David and Terry Buchan selling up after 31 years.

They’ve sold the business, which is just outside Oldmeldrum and has 150 staff, to Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels.

Apex diversifying into rural hotels

Apex owns four-star city centre hotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Bath and London.

Last year it diversified into rural locations, snapping up Pitlochry’s Pine Trees Hotel.

Expansion to Aberdeenshire also follows last year’s sale of Apex London Wall Hotel for £53.4 million and a five-year refinancing deal with Barclays worth more than £60m.

Mr Edwards said: “After 31 years of owning Meldrum House, it is the perfect time for a new chapter.

“The hotel and estate will become part of Apex Hotel’s expanding portfolio.

“As a family-owned and run business, we are delighted that Apex have the same principles and passion for what we have created.

“Together with David and Terry Buchan, I wish them the very best for the next 30 years of Meldrum.”

MD staying on following sale

Jordan Charles will stay on as managing director, supported by his existing team.

Mr Jordan said: “This is a great opportunity for Meldrum House.

“We have had a couple of record years of performance and solid economic growth.

“The new owners have great plans, vision and ambitions, and I look forward to helping them drive the business forward with our team.”

Popular wedding venue

Meldrum House has gained a reputation over the years as one of the top places in the north-east to dine, stay or get married in.

Its 51 luxury bedrooms are spread across the Manor House, Estate Wing and Stables.

Customers with upcoming bookings have been reassured the sale will not affect them.

What one couple were told

A letter from Mr Charles to one couple planning a wedding said: “What does this mean for you?

“Rest assured, we will continue to deliver excellent service in a magical setting.

“Our award-winning wedding manager, Kim, will still be looking after every detail.

“Since I arrived at the hotel in 2018 we have welcomed nearly 500 couples.

“The reason you chose Meldrum House is our attention to detail. I promise we will still ensure your day is our top priority”.

The building has a long and rich history dating back nearly 800 years.

Its last laird, Robin Duff, was instrumental in turning it into a hotel in the 1950s.

Mr Edwards and the two Buchan brothers bought the hotel and estate in 1993.

The Knights Golf Course then opened in 1998 and celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, hosting the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship.

Major refurbishment

A multi-million-pound refurbishment in 2009 elevated the hotel’s status and in 2016 further major investment created more bedrooms and a ballroom for up to 200 guests.

The hotel has won a plethora of awards over the years.

These include a VisitScotland Scottish Thistle for “best hotel” and it being named as one of The Times’ Top 100 UK hotels. It also won a prestigious Catey Award for the marketing of its luxury dining domes, launched amid the Covid pandemic in July 2020.

Apex was founded by Scottish entrepreneur Norman Springford, who opened his first property, in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, in 1996,

Meldrum House is the 10th hotel in a UK portfolio employing more than 1,000 people.

Apex chief executive Angela Vickers said; “After a strong trading period across our portfolio, the acquisition of Meldrum House represents an opportunity to continue to diversify,

“This is an exciting time for the company and after getting to know the team at Meldrum House it was clear they share the same aims and ambitions we have at Apex.

“Meldrum House will be one of our flagship hotels and we are delighted to be the next custodians of this historic property.”

Apex’s accounts for the 12 months to April 30 2023 show a 58% increase in turnover, to £74.8m, and pre-tax profits of nearly £9m, compared with losses of £2.5m in 2021-22.