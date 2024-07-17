Aberdeen office market ‘subdued’ in first half of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen office market ‘subdued’ in first half of the year

A Frank Knight expert said all 40 deals concluded were for smaller office spaces.

Eric Shearer at Knight Frank in Aberdeen.
By Kelly Wilson

The office market in Aberdeen was “subdued” in the first six months of the year, said a commercial property expert from estate agents Frank Knight.

A total of 40 deals were concluded in the Granite City in the first half of the year.

But deal activity was concentrated on smaller occupier requirements, with no transactions over 7,000 sq ft.

Overall, 91,000 sq ft of office space was taken up in Aberdeen during the first six months of the year.

Reasons for subdued Aberdeen office market

Eric Shearer, head of office at Knight Frank Aberdeen, said economic conditions were behind the low activity.

He said expected rate cuts by the Bank of England, whose monetary policy committee next meet on August 1, could see more activity in the second half of the year.

He said: “Office activity in Aberdeen has been relatively subdued in the first half of the year, as interest rates were held and the election prompted many occupiers to pause decision-making.

3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
Frank Knight moved to 3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen, earlier this year. Image: Knight Frank

“However, with signs a first rate cut is on the horizon and a clearer political backdrop, we would hope to see take-up rise in the second half of the year.”

Frank Knight itself makes up one of the transactions, having completed a move from Albert Street to Albyn Place.

‘Surprising and worrying’ figures

Mr Shearer said that of the 40 deals concluded in Aberdeen during the first half of 2024, only 14 of the tenants involved were represented by an agent or surveyor.

He said this means Aberdeen occupiers are missing out on potentially significant savings on their property costs.

Mr Shearer said: “Commercial property can be a complicated business.

“Occupiers should take advice on the key elements it comprises of, such as rent, rent-free periods, dilapidations, rent review clauses, and certifications.

Safetec UK's new home at 26 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
Safetec UK moved to new offices at 26 Carden Place, Aberdeen. Image: Frame Creates

If they don’t, they risk leaving money on the table and tying themselves to a more expensive deal than necessary.

“During the first six months of the year in Aberdeen, we had 26 tenants making one of their biggest financial decisions with no professional advice.

“This is likely a reflection of how tough things have been for many businesses recently.

“That said, it’s a false economy – on a 5,000 sq. ft. letting, the fee would be a fraction of the saving you could make through negotiating a typical rent-free period.

“In addition, an agent would likely be better positioned to secure a more competitive rent, as well as provide advice on the finer details of the lease contract.”

Aberdeen six year high for commercial investment

New figures released by Knight Frank earlier this month revealed Aberdeen saw its highest level of commercial property investment for the six months between January and June since 2018.

The independent consultancy’s analysis of industry data found £181 million was invested in commercial property in the Granite City during the first half of 2024.

Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.
Union Square changed hands earlier this year. Image: Lismore Real Estate Advisors.

This is more than double the £78m recorded during the same period in 2023 and well above the £99m average of the past five years.

