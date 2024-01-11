Commercial property: Aberdeen business parks’ new owner sets £100 million target

The new owner of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks is targeting income of more than £100 million in the next 10 years.

The two parks in Bridge of Don have just been acquired by AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings.

They are home to firms including Keenan Recycling, Prospect 13 and ICR, as well as business organisations Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Elevator.

The acquisition value was undisclosed.

But they were put on the market in late 2022 with a combined guide price of £15 million.

They were previously owned by commercial property investor Moorfield Group.

Hurstwood hailed the acquisition as “one of the most significant property deals in Aberdeen in the last decade”.

Stephen Ashworth, the group’s chairman and chief executive, said: “We now have control of these two extremely important sites for the city of Aberdeen…, the energy capital of Europe.

New owner excited about future potential of Aberdeen business parks

“The UK must become more independent for its energy supply in the coming years, and Aberdeen plays an extremely important part in this journey.

“We are very excited about the future potential and prospects, and extremely pleased to be playing our part in this as a UK-wide property company.”

The two parks comprise more than 13 buildings, ground leases, a diverse community of 120 occupier tenants and, according to the new owner, “a vast 100 acres of untapped development potential”.

Both parks feature a wide array of traditional industrial and multi-let office buildings as well as laboratories, primarily tailored to support science, oil, gas and related businesses.

Hurstwood said it had cemented its position as “one of the most prominent property owners in Aberdeen”.

Jobs secured

The acquisition secured the jobs of the sites’ management team, associated services and contracts.

Going forward, management will be overseen by the team in Aberdeen and Hurstwood Asset Management, which is based at Hurstwood’s head office in Manchester.

Mr Ashworth added: “The parks have significant potential to improve its current income profile, which we believe could exceed £100m in the next 10 years.”

King Street Real Estate (KSRE) acted on behalf of AM Sci Tech in the acquisition.

Law firm Burness Paul handled the legal aspects, while Knight Frank advised Moorfield.

Ted Murray, of KSRE, said: “The government’s recent plans to grant new North Sea oil and gas licences will no doubt bolster demand for commercial space in the area and drive significant value for investors going forward.”