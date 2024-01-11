Commercial property: Aberdeen business parks’ new owner sets £100 million target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Commercial property: Aberdeen business parks’ new owner sets £100 million target

It hopes to prosper from 100 acres of untapped development potential.

By Keith Findlay
Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park.
Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

The new owner of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks is targeting income of more than £100 million in the next 10 years.

The two parks in Bridge of Don have just been acquired by AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings.

They are home to firms including Keenan Recycling, Prospect 13 and ICR, as well as business organisations Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Elevator.

The acquisition value was undisclosed.

But they were put on the market in late 2022 with a combined guide price of £15 million.

Aberdeen Energy Park's Enterprise Centre.
Aberdeen Energy Park’s Enterprise Centre. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.

They were previously owned by commercial property investor Moorfield Group.

Hurstwood hailed the acquisition as “one of the most significant property deals in Aberdeen in the last decade”.

Stephen Ashworth, the group’s chairman and chief executive, said: “We now have control of these two extremely important sites for the city of Aberdeen…, the energy capital of Europe.

New owner excited about future potential of Aberdeen business parks

“The UK must become more independent for its energy supply in the coming years, and Aberdeen plays an extremely important part in this journey.

“We are very excited about the future potential and prospects, and extremely pleased to be playing our part in this as a UK-wide property company.”

Aberdeen Energy Park.
Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.

The two parks comprise more than 13 buildings, ground leases, a diverse community of 120 occupier tenants and, according to the new owner, “a vast 100 acres of untapped development potential”.

Both parks feature a wide array of traditional industrial and multi-let office buildings as well as laboratories, primarily tailored to support science, oil, gas and related businesses.

Hurstwood said it had cemented its position as “one of the most prominent property owners in Aberdeen”.

Jobs secured

The acquisition secured the jobs of the sites’ management team, associated services and contracts.

Going forward, management will be overseen by the team in Aberdeen and Hurstwood Asset Management, which is based at Hurstwood’s head office in Manchester.

Mr Ashworth added: “The parks have significant potential to improve its current income profile, which we believe could exceed £100m in the next 10 years.”

King Street Real Estate (KSRE) acted on behalf of AM Sci Tech in the acquisition.

Law firm Burness Paul handled the legal aspects, while Knight Frank advised Moorfield.

Ted Murray, of KSRE, said: “The government’s recent plans to grant new North Sea oil and gas licences will no doubt bolster demand for commercial space in the area and drive significant value for investors going forward.”

More on commercial property

More from Business

Menzies has said it has "decided to exit some contracts".
Highlands job fears as major delivery firm starts redundancy process
Steve Judge, of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions.
Commercial property: Aberdeen office fit-out king gets out his crystal ball
Retailer Boohoo mislabelled items of clothing made in South Asia as ‘Made in the UK’, the BBC has found (PA)
Fashion retailer Boohoo put ‘Made in UK’ label on clothes made in Asia
Louis Vuitton-owner LVHM is among one of the lowest scorers in the new report (Yui Mok/PA)
Fashion firms relying on paper promises to tackle forced labour – campaigners
Heat pumps work like air conditioners, but in reverse (Andrew Sparkes/Alamy)
Ten-fold increase in heat pump installations needed to meet Government target
Asset managers have been criticised for their voting on environmental and social shareholder resolutions in 2023. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Asset managers turned back on people and planet in 2023 voting – campaigners
Which? has called for telecom companies to stop plans to raise broadband and mobile prices in April (Rui Vieira/PA)
Which? urges telecom companies to stop plans to raise contract prices in April
‘Garage’ topped the list of property features that home buyers were searching for last year using Rightmove’s keyword tool (PA)
Garage, pets and bills included ‘were popular searches for home hunters in 2023’
Nearly £400 billion is sitting in UK current and savings accounts earning 1% interest or less, according to analysis from Yorkshire Building Society and CACI (Nick Ansell/PA)
Nearly £400bn ‘sitting in accounts earning 1% or less’
Regulators have approved new bitcoin funds (Kin Cheung/AP)
US regulators approve new bitcoin funds in move that could spur more investment

Conversation