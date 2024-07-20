Tomatin Distillery boss says slower consumer spending leading to ‘difficult’ trading conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tomatin Distillery boss says slower consumer spending leading to ‘difficult’ trading conditions

Despite bulk whisky sales increasing by 45% the market is slowing down across the industry.

By Kelly Wilson
An aerial picture of Tomatin Distillery which has seen turnover increase.
An aerial picture of Tomatin Distillery which has seen turnover increase.

Tomatin Distillery boss Stephen Bremner is expecting “difficult” trading conditions to continue as people slow down their spending.

He was speaking as accounts revealed the company made pre-tax profits of £10.2m in the financial period ending December 31, 2023, down from the £11.2m recorded in 2022.

The distillery reached a turnover of £31.4m. This was compared to sales of £31.2m in 2022.

Despite the distillery seeing a slight increase in turnover Mr Bremner believes people are not spending as much when it comes to scotch whisky.

Consumer drinking habits changed

Managing director Mr Bremner said: “2023 trading conditions were more difficult than 2022. The previous two years had been excellent.

“Industry wide most companies were flying high. But last year was more difficult for a couple of reasons.

“The demand for scotch whisky was very high in 2021 and 2022 but consumers drinking habits have changed.

Stephen Bremner pictured with Yvonne Crook, chairwoman at Highland Tourism.

“People got used to buying bottles of whisky and drinking at home with friends which had a significant impact on our sales.

“Last year because of high interest rates and inflation, consumer spending had slowed down.

“There was also a lot of stock in the supply chain as well. You probably had the perfect storm where there was too much stock and consumers stopped spending as much at the same time which as a result saw sales slow down.”

Japan a popular market for Tomatin Distillery

Mr Bremner has seen no change during the first half of this year.

He said: “This year is unfortunately a bit more difficult than last year. But it’s an industry wide thing. It’s not specific to Tomatin.

“Trading conditions are still pretty difficult this year and I’d expect it to continue for the remainder of this year and in to next if I’m honest.”

The Far East remains one of its “largest markets” with Mr Bremner saying 2023 was “great year of business in Japan”.

The strategic report accompanying the accounts said: “The Far East market remains one of our largest markets which is as consistent as last year.

“We continue to add to our core range for more consumer choices as well as to our limited editions to continuously promote the turnover figures.

“The company continues to focus on the development of its scotch whisky brands.

“The Tomatin single malt brand (cased goods) accounted for a significant portion of the company’s turnover.”

Turnover through bulk whisky sales increased by 45% while visitor centre sales were up by 28%.

Staff numbers have also grown at the distillery with 73 people employed in 2023 compared to 67 in 2022.

The accounts revealed this led to staff costs increasing from £3m in 2022 to £3.3m last year.

Tomatin Distillery visitor centre plans

The Japanese-owned company said it’s visitors centre continues to “play an important role in creating awareness for its brands”.

It had been hoped a new multi-million pound visitor centre would open next year but Mr Bremner revealed they are still waiting for planning permission to be granted.

He said: “We are still in the planning stage to get consent to move forward.

“Because market conditions have changed a bit the timeline is likely to change slightly.

“It’s hard to say when it will be but we are working with the planning department to get consent and make a call on how we progress things.”

Artist impression of planned Tomatin Distillery visitor centre. Image: Tomatin Distillery

It is hoped the visitor centre will include a new bar, tasting rooms and tours, and a blending academy where visitors can make their own blend of whisky.

There are also plans to create paths and cycle tracks in a landscaped area.

Two Japanese firms – Takara Shuzo and Okura – joined forces to acquire the business in 1986.

