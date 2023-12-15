‘It’s the right time to invest’: Tomatin Distillery plans multi-million pound visitor centre with whisky tourism on the rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s the right time to invest’: Tomatin Distillery plans multi-million pound visitor centre with whisky tourism on the rise

It is hoped the new facility will open in 2025.

By John Ross
Martin Macalister Hall outside the existing Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Martin Macalister Hall outside the existing Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Tomatin Distillery hopes to see an almost three-fold increase in whisky tourists in future as it plans a new multi-million pound visitor centre.

The distillery has lodged proposals for a visitor hub next to the existing centre it opened in 1992.

Work is under way to demolish two warehouses on the site to make way for the new building which it is hoped will open by May 2025 .

It comes amid increasing demand from whisky lovers to visit the homes of Scotland’s national drink.

Top visitor attraction

In September, the Scotch Whisky Association said numbers to whisky visitor centres across Scotland topped two million in 2022.

It said collectively the centres are the top visitor attraction in Scotland, with footfall more than doubling (114%) since 2021.

Spending has also risen by 8.65%, up to £85 million.

An artist’s impression of the planned visitor centre

Martin Macalister Hall, Tomatin’s visitor centre manager, said it attracted about 35,000 visitors this year, up 5,000 on 2022.

This is expected to rise to 50,000 when the new centre opens, with ambitions to reach 100,000 in five years as facilities develop.

“It’s a considerable cost, but this is the right time to invest. The demand is huge”, he said.

“We’re confident, and our owners are confident, it’s the right thing to do.”

‘We want to create a welcoming space’

The visitor centre will include a new bar, tasting rooms and tours, and a blending academy where visitors can make their own blend of whisky.

There are also plans to create paths and cycle tracks in a landscaped area.

Longer term, it is hoped to convert three empty former managers’ houses into upmarket accommodation, allowing visitors to live on site.

“We want to create a welcoming space where people can relax and spend more time”, said Mr Macalister Hall.

Warehouses are being demolished on site to make way for the planned centre. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“At the moment after the tour, people come in, have a dram and move on to the next place, like Loch Ness or Culloden.

“What we plan to do here is make it more comfortable, to give them more options on site so they want to stay longer.

Centre will be a base for ‘a number of experiences’ on site

“We also want to open up the space – we have about 140 acres but only use a small percentage of that currently.

“We want the area used, not just as a distillery, but somewhere to spend a morning or an afternoon.

“The visitor centre will be a hub, but it’s not the be all and end all. It will be the base for a number of experiences on site.”

The planned centre will create more facilities for visitors

He said the conversion of the former manager’s houses could add an extra element to visits.

“I believe we’re the last distillery to still have houses on site.

“They could be used to help provide what, increasingly, people are looking for, an individual bespoke experience.”

Community support for plans

The plans were outlined to the community at an informal meeting at the distillery and to Strathdearn Community Council.

Barbara MacAskill, the community council chair, said the project has local support.

“It’s going to bring more revenue into Tomatin and put us on the map a bit better.

“It can only be a good thing for the village. I’ve not heard of any opposition.”

Martin Macalister Hall says its the right time to invest in visitor facilities. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

