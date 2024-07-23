Aberdeen bar owner launches £200,000 crowdfunder for cocktail in a can company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bar owner launches £200,000 crowdfunder for cocktail in a can company

The negroni specialist produces 25,000 cans of its cocktails a day.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen bar owner Ben Iravani, centre, with Whitebox co-owners Josh Rennie, and Alex Lawrence. Image: Neu Communications
An Aberdeen bar owner has launched a new £200,000 crowdfunding campaign for his cocktail in a can company.

Whitebox Cocktails wants to use the cash to accelerate its global expansion, expand inventory and boost its marketing.

Ben Iravani, owner of city-centre cocktail bar Orchid and 99 Bar and Kitchen, launched Whitebox alongside partners including Alex Lawrence, Pietro Collina, Jack Wareing and Josh Rennie in 2021.

With a business motto of “better canned cocktails”, the team decided to launch the business after they sold more than 60,000 cans of negroni, a popular Italian-style cocktail.

Since launching the crowdfunder on Monday, it has raised nearly £168,000 from 139 investors so far.

Whitebox Cocktails crowdfunder

Whitebox, claiming to be one of the fastest-growing independent cocktail brands in the UK, already raised £823,974 from 575 investors last year through its crowdfunding on Seedrs.

Last year it generated revenue of £1.45 million a 84% growth from 2022.

Ben said: “Since our last Seedrs round in 2023, where we raised over £820,000 from 575 incredible investors, we’ve made tremendous strides.

“Our revenue has increased by 84%, we’ve launched three new cocktails, expanded our production capacity to 6.5 million cocktails per year, and grown our customer base to over 1,000 UK retailers.

“Our ambition doesn’t stop there, so with the premium canned cocktail market set to grow to £30.9 billion ($40bn) by 2027, we’re coming back to our Seedrs community to offer the chance of further investment in this exciting next phase of growth for Whitebox.”

Targeting international market with crowdfunder

The brand’s factory in Edinburgh can now produce more than 25,000 canned cocktails every day.

The range includes the award-winning Pocket Negroni and Freezer Martini, along with a growing range of classic cocktails, including Chipper’s Old Fashioned, Classic Cosmo and Squeezy’s Margarita.

Pocket Negroni produced by Whitebox Cocktails. Image: Big Partnership

Earlier this year, Whitebox announced plans to expand its international distribution, partnering with global brand-building agency, Artisan Spirits, which operates across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Already stocked in seven export markets, this new partnership will provide the business with the sales platform it needs to scale quickly and meet growing international demand.