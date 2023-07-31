Aberdeen bar owner targets global expansion for his cocktail-in-a-can company

An Aberdeen bar owner has raised more than £800,000 to help grow his company specialising in canned cocktails.

Ben Iravani, owner of city-centre cocktail bar Orchid and 99 Bar and Kitchen launched Whitebox alongside partners including Alex Lawrence, Pietro Collina, Jack Wareing and Josh Rennie in 2021.

With a business motto – “better canned cocktails”, the team decided to launch the business after they sold more than 60,000 cans of negroni, a popular Italian-style cocktail.

Claiming to be one of the fastest-growing independent cocktail brands in the UK, it has surpassed its £450,000 crowdfunding target on Seedrs, with £823,974 pledged from 575 investors.

Over the next 12 months, Whitebox now plans to more than double its number of cocktails, increase its production and distribution, grow its sales team, and further expand overseas markets.

‘Accelerate international expansion’

Mr Iravani said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to our Seedrs campaign.

“The funds will allow us to continue our rapid growth in the UK, as well as accelerate the international expansion of the brand.

“We’ve seen 400% sales growth in our first six months of trading in the US, and with new markets opening up across Europe, we have huge ambitions for Whitebox and are excited to continue our growth journey with our new investors.”

Over the last year, Whitebox has grown UK distribution from 60 to more than 700 independent outlets and has recently launched in Selfridges.

It has also secured a distribution partner in the US and begun exporting to Denmark, France, and Ireland.

Whitebox award-winning cocktails

The products are mixed, blended and canned at a site in Edinburgh and includes the award-winning Pocket Negroni and Freezer Martini, along with a growing range of classic cocktails, including Chipper’s Old Fashioned, Classic Cosmo and Squeezy’s Margarita.

Mr Lawrence, a multi award winning and internationally recognised bartender added, “At this exciting time of growth we’re looking forward to new investors joining our incredible supporters.

“We’ve never been more confident in our mission to deliver these ready-to-drink classic cocktails to a wide consumer base.

“The journey is only beginning, but we’re over the moon that so many have joined us.”