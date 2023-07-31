Aberdeen bar owner targets global expansion for his cocktail-in-a-can company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bar owner targets global expansion for his cocktail-in-a-can company

A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than £800,000 with hundreds of new investors backing the negroni specialist.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen bar owner Ben Iravani, centre, with Whitebox co-owners Josh Rennie, and Alex Lawrence. Image: Neu Communications
Aberdeen bar owner Ben Iravani, centre, with Whitebox co-owners Josh Rennie, and Alex Lawrence. Image: Neu Communications

An Aberdeen bar owner has raised more than £800,000 to help grow his company specialising in canned cocktails.

Ben Iravani, owner of city-centre cocktail bar Orchid and 99 Bar and Kitchen launched Whitebox alongside partners including Alex Lawrence, Pietro Collina, Jack Wareing and Josh Rennie in 2021.

With a business motto – “better canned cocktails”, the team decided to launch the business after they sold more than 60,000 cans of negroni, a popular Italian-style cocktail.

Claiming to be one of the fastest-growing independent cocktail brands in the UK, it has surpassed its £450,000 crowdfunding target on Seedrs, with £823,974 pledged from 575 investors.

Over the next 12 months, Whitebox now plans to more than double its number of cocktails, increase its production and distribution, grow its sales team, and further expand overseas markets.

‘Accelerate international expansion’

Mr Iravani said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to our Seedrs campaign.

“The funds will allow us to continue our rapid growth in the UK, as well as accelerate the international expansion of the brand.

Ben Iravani, co-founder of Whitebox. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’ve seen 400% sales growth in our first six months of trading in the US, and with new markets opening up across Europe, we have huge ambitions for Whitebox and are excited to continue our growth journey with our new investors.”

Over the last year, Whitebox has grown UK distribution from 60 to more than 700 independent outlets and has recently launched in Selfridges.

It has also secured a distribution partner in the US and begun exporting to Denmark, France, and Ireland.

Whitebox award-winning cocktails

The products are mixed, blended and canned at a site in Edinburgh and includes the award-winning Pocket Negroni and Freezer Martini, along with a growing range of classic cocktails, including Chipper’s Old Fashioned, Classic Cosmo and Squeezy’s Margarita.

Whitebox Pocket Negroni cocktail. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Lawrence, a multi award winning and internationally recognised bartender added, “At this exciting time of growth we’re looking forward to new investors joining our incredible supporters.

“We’ve never been more confident in our mission to deliver these ready-to-drink classic cocktails to a wide consumer base.

“The journey is only beginning, but we’re over the moon that so many have joined us.”

