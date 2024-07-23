Aberdeen oil and gas manufacturing company confirms management buyout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen oil and gas manufacturing company confirms management buyout

The former owner, and founder, had spent 31 years at the helm.

By Alex Banks
Cherylle and Robin Hunter have completed a management buyout of the firm. Image: Eztek Limited
Cherylle and Robin Hunter have completed a management buyout of the firm. Image: Eztek Limited

An Aberdeenshire electronic design and manufacturing company has announced the completion of a management buyout.

Robin Hunter and his wife Cherylle have acquired Eztek Limited from its founder Bert Van Tuijl for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Hunter started with the company 16 years ago as a sales and marketing manager before becoming general manager four years later.

He will now take up his new role as managing director at the business based in Blackburn Industrial Estate.

Meanwhile, Mrs Hunter has been a part of Eztek for the past 11 years, joining in 2013.

Eztek Limited designs and manufactures a wide range of harsh environment and hazardous area topside electronic instrumentation.

It aims to improve efficiency, increasing safety, while also reducing operational costs.

30 years of success to build on at Eztek

Mr Van Tuijl founded Eztek in 1993, using his experience in the oil and gas industry to develop products in order to improve operations.

The wireline specialist designed his first product, an EzLog System for an oil service company in Austria, in a small portacabin.

Mr Van Tuijl will now remain within the company on a part-time basis and will continue to support the business with his electronic design knowledge.

Mr Hunter said: “We have over 30 years of success on which to build and we’re excited about the prospect of further developing the company.

“It promises to be an exciting and immensely rewarding journey for us, our staff, our suppliers and customers alike.

Bert Van Tuijl outside of an early home of Eztek, a small portacabin. Image: Eztek Limited

“I would like to thank Bert for his leadership, guidance and support and wish him well on his semi-retirement.”

Mr Van Tuijl has grown the firm in his 31 years at the helm, now employing 27 staff.

Eztek is also used globally and has local presence in a number of locations — including the Far East.

In September, the firm exhibited at Offshore Europe 2023 at the P&J Live for the first time in its history. The showcase was part of celebrations for its 30th anniversary.

Since then, it has attended conferences in Australia, Saudi Arabia and Kuala Lumpur.

