Aberdeen oil and gas manufacturing company confirms management buyout

An Aberdeenshire electronic design and manufacturing company has announced the completion of a management buyout.

Robin Hunter and his wife Cherylle have acquired Eztek Limited from its founder Bert Van Tuijl for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Hunter started with the company 16 years ago as a sales and marketing manager before becoming general manager four years later.

He will now take up his new role as managing director at the business based in Blackburn Industrial Estate.

Meanwhile, Mrs Hunter has been a part of Eztek for the past 11 years, joining in 2013.

Eztek Limited designs and manufactures a wide range of harsh environment and hazardous area topside electronic instrumentation.

It aims to improve efficiency, increasing safety, while also reducing operational costs.

30 years of success to build on at Eztek

Mr Van Tuijl founded Eztek in 1993, using his experience in the oil and gas industry to develop products in order to improve operations.

The wireline specialist designed his first product, an EzLog System for an oil service company in Austria, in a small portacabin.

Mr Van Tuijl will now remain within the company on a part-time basis and will continue to support the business with his electronic design knowledge.

Mr Hunter said: “We have over 30 years of success on which to build and we’re excited about the prospect of further developing the company.

“It promises to be an exciting and immensely rewarding journey for us, our staff, our suppliers and customers alike.

“I would like to thank Bert for his leadership, guidance and support and wish him well on his semi-retirement.”

Mr Van Tuijl has grown the firm in his 31 years at the helm, now employing 27 staff.

Eztek is also used globally and has local presence in a number of locations — including the Far East.

In September, the firm exhibited at Offshore Europe 2023 at the P&J Live for the first time in its history. The showcase was part of celebrations for its 30th anniversary.

Since then, it has attended conferences in Australia, Saudi Arabia and Kuala Lumpur.