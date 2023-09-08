Video: Around 30,000 people attend ‘electric’ Offshore Europe 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Around 30,000 people attend ‘electric’ Offshore Europe 2023

Delegates left P&J Live on the final day already looking forward to 2025.

By Ryan Duff
There was a warm Aberdeen welcome for visitors at Offshore Europe 2023.
There was a warm Aberdeen welcome for visitors at Offshore Europe 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The organisers of the biggest event on Aberdeen’s calendar, the biennial SPE Offshore Europe (OE) energy show, have put the visitor tally for this year’s edition at “around 30,000”.

OE returned to Aberdeen this week for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

It marked its 50th anniversary, with delegates and exhibitors singing the praises of the four-day conference and exhibition at P&J Live.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), which organises OE, together with Reed Exhibitions, had expected around 35,000 attendees.

Positive vibes

About 38,000 people attended the last OE in 2019.

Despite a lower total this time, those who were there were very positive.

Energy Voice, sister publication to The Press and Journal, walked the show floor to gauge the mood.

Energy Industries Council chief executive Stuart Broadley  said his highlight was “working with so many companies that, first of all, remember Offshore Europe from the last time four years ago, but even more remember it 10 or 15 years ago”.

‘Optimism and buzz’

Mr Broadley added: “It’s good to be back to the levels of activity, optimism and buzz.

“Companies are saying they have record-breaking order books. Who thought we’d ever hear that again?”

OE conference chairman Kamel Ben-Naceur, of SPE, said the north-east made attendees feel welcome.

Companies are saying they have record-breaking order books. Who thought we’d ever hear that again?”

Kamel Ben-Naceur, OE conference chairman.

He added: “The exhibition floor was full, with several areas featuring net-zero themes.

“Speeches from government ministers gave strong signals to the audience related to a significant increase in investment across all energy sectors in the North Sea.

“Aberdeen has once again made us feel very welcome and we are very much looking forward to Offshore Europe 2025.”

Steve Gibb, left, and chairman Sir James Milne on the Balmoral stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

Steve Gibb, public relations manager at Balmoral Group, was celebrating his retirement after 37 years with the Aberdeen-based engineering company.

Mr praised the OE event and its impact on the Granite City.

“It’s fantastic to have it back in Aberdeen,” he said, adding: “There’s been a really positive vibe around the show since it opened at 9.30am on Tuesday.”

He went on to describe OE 2023 as “necessary” to the north-east energy sector.

Summing up Offshore Europe in a word

An Energy Voice reporter asked exhibitors to sum up OE 2023 in one word.

Ann Johnson, co-founder and director of Laurencekirk-based Blaze Manufacturing Solutions offered “hopeful”.

Emily Taylor, of trade body Offshore Energies UK, described the show as “electric”.

There were lonq queues to get into OE on its return to Aberdeen after a four-year absence.
There were lonq queues to get into OE on its return to Aberdeen after a four-year absence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Most delegates were looking forward to seeing the event come back to the north-east in two years’ time, with one taxi driver saying: “I wish there was an oil show every week in Aberdeen.”

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director for energy and marine at Reed Exhibitions, said: “A lot has changed since the last face-to-face Offshore Europe in 2019.

“But the energy, excitement and enthusiasm to learn, share and move towards a new energy future was palpable on the show floor and during the conference.”

