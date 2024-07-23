Elgin band The Zebecks record single with Gerry Cinnamon’s producer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Elgin band The Zebecks record single with Gerry Cinnamon’s producer

The band have released Roseisle in celebration of their memories of the coastal area in Moray.

By Sean Wallace
Elgin band The Zebecks
Elgin band The Zebecks announce their summer single Roseisle, Image supplied by The Zebecks

Elgin alternative band The Zebecks have released a single recorded with Scottish legend Gerry Cinnamon’s producer.

Single Roseisle was produced by Jamie Holmes who has worked with Cinnamon and also played drums on his smash album The Bonny.

Out now on all streaming platforms Roseisle was recorded at the Castle of Doom studio in Glasgow.

The band’s most personal release to date the single is a tale of youth, life, death and returning to the coastal area of Roseisle near their home town of Elgin.

The band want to put Elgin and Moray on the map musically.

Elgin band The Zebecks on a bridge
Elgin band The Zebecks have release a new single Roseisle. Image supplied by The Zebecks

Singer/guitarist Dan Thomson said: “With Roseisle we turned our gaze to our upbringing and where we are from.

“We wanted to celebrate that and write about our own experiences.

“Some of our music is about the bigger questions.

“We want to write about that feeling that life doesn’t have any meaning other than what you make of it for yourself.

“But Roseilse isn’t a sad song.

“It’s about our lives as young Scots and looking towards the future.

“And just deciding to celebrate that, to sing, dance and have a good time.”

New single Roseisle.
Elgin band The Zebecks’ new single Roseisle. Image supplied by The Zebecks

‘You can escape from life and reality’

The Zebecks are Dan (vocals/guitar), Hayden Peace (vocals/guitar), Max Robertson (bass) and Aiden Smith (drums).

The band relocated to Glasgow where they have built a strong live reputation with a string of headline shows.

Recently The Zebecks headlined the legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow.

It is the venue where Oasis famously made their breakthrough and earned a record contract with Creation.

The iconic venue has also staged shows by Coldplay, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and The Verve.

Bassist Max said: “Roseisle is where I would always go on a hot day.

“It’s a great place to go with your mates and hang out.

“At Roseisle you can escape from life and reality, which the song reflects on.”

Roseisle video captures Moray

Roseisle is accompanied by a video filmed by Daniel Blake.

Acclaimed videographer Blake has produced videos for bands including Dead Pony, Declan Welsh and the Decadent West, Spyres,  Pleasureheads, Baby Strange and Fairways.

Elgin band The Zebecks.
Elgin band The Zebecks recently headlined the legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow. Image supplied by The Zebecks

Dan said: “We recorded the video in Elgin and Roseisle.

“We brought Daniel Blake who is based in Glasgow and works with a lot of big musicians.

“We went to Glen Moray distillery and also Lossiemouth beach where we had ice cream.

“Our culture of being young people growing up in Elgin, we show that visually.”

Targeting international festivals

The Zebecks have performed sold out shows with Been Stellar, Declan Welsh and the Decadent West, Parliamo and SLIX.

Single Roseisle has been described as a “rhythmic ceilidh dance on the beaches of the Moray coast”.

Bagpiper Lewis McNish features in the climax of the song.

The Zebecks in a field
The Zebecks are forging a strong live reputation. Image supplied by The Zebecks

Singer/guitarist Hayden said: “We have a clear theme behind Roseilse and the idea we want to get across.

“We want to do something like that over a body of work like an album.

“Over the next couple of years we would like to get signed and put out an EP or two.

“With the goal of ultimately putting out an album.

“We want to play bigger shows, tour the UK and hopefully play international festivals.

“That is what we are working towards and hopefully it will become a reality.”

‘We want to put Elgin on the map’

Last year the band released singles Breakthrough and Killing Time.

Roseisle is the follow up to Medicate which was released in February.

Dan said: “We want to put Elgin on the map and celebrate our culture from a new perspective.

“We aim to put the North-east and who we are out into the world.”

 

 

