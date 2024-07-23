Elgin band The Zebecks record single with Gerry Cinnamon’s producer

Elgin alternative band The Zebecks have released a single recorded with Scottish legend Gerry Cinnamon’s producer.

Single Roseisle was produced by Jamie Holmes who has worked with Cinnamon and also played drums on his smash album The Bonny.

Out now on all streaming platforms Roseisle was recorded at the Castle of Doom studio in Glasgow.

The band’s most personal release to date the single is a tale of youth, life, death and returning to the coastal area of Roseisle near their home town of Elgin.

The band want to put Elgin and Moray on the map musically.

Singer/guitarist Dan Thomson said: “With Roseisle we turned our gaze to our upbringing and where we are from.

“We wanted to celebrate that and write about our own experiences.

“Some of our music is about the bigger questions.

“We want to write about that feeling that life doesn’t have any meaning other than what you make of it for yourself.

“But Roseilse isn’t a sad song.

“It’s about our lives as young Scots and looking towards the future.

“And just deciding to celebrate that, to sing, dance and have a good time.”

‘You can escape from life and reality’

The Zebecks are Dan (vocals/guitar), Hayden Peace (vocals/guitar), Max Robertson (bass) and Aiden Smith (drums).

The band relocated to Glasgow where they have built a strong live reputation with a string of headline shows.

Recently The Zebecks headlined the legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow.

It is the venue where Oasis famously made their breakthrough and earned a record contract with Creation.

The iconic venue has also staged shows by Coldplay, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and The Verve.

Bassist Max said: “Roseisle is where I would always go on a hot day.

“It’s a great place to go with your mates and hang out.

“At Roseisle you can escape from life and reality, which the song reflects on.”

Roseisle video captures Moray

Roseisle is accompanied by a video filmed by Daniel Blake.

Acclaimed videographer Blake has produced videos for bands including Dead Pony, Declan Welsh and the Decadent West, Spyres, Pleasureheads, Baby Strange and Fairways.

Dan said: “We recorded the video in Elgin and Roseisle.

“We brought Daniel Blake who is based in Glasgow and works with a lot of big musicians.

“We went to Glen Moray distillery and also Lossiemouth beach where we had ice cream.

“Our culture of being young people growing up in Elgin, we show that visually.”

Targeting international festivals

The Zebecks have performed sold out shows with Been Stellar, Declan Welsh and the Decadent West, Parliamo and SLIX.

Single Roseisle has been described as a “rhythmic ceilidh dance on the beaches of the Moray coast”.

Bagpiper Lewis McNish features in the climax of the song.

Singer/guitarist Hayden said: “We have a clear theme behind Roseilse and the idea we want to get across.

“We want to do something like that over a body of work like an album.

“Over the next couple of years we would like to get signed and put out an EP or two.

“With the goal of ultimately putting out an album.

“We want to play bigger shows, tour the UK and hopefully play international festivals.

“That is what we are working towards and hopefully it will become a reality.”

‘We want to put Elgin on the map’

Last year the band released singles Breakthrough and Killing Time.

Roseisle is the follow up to Medicate which was released in February.

Dan said: “We want to put Elgin on the map and celebrate our culture from a new perspective.

“We aim to put the North-east and who we are out into the world.”