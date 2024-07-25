Flexible workspace provider to open a ‘state of the art’ centre in Banff

The world’s largest provider of flexible workspace is to open a site in Banff as demand for hybrid working grows.

International Workplace Group (IWG), which also operates under the brands Spaces and Regus, will open the workspace in Banff’s Old Market Place.

Opening in September, the site will be complete with private offices and meeting rooms.

It the latest IWG’s site to open in the north-east with Regus at ABZ Business Park and one Spaces branded centre in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square.

Hybrid working a new normality

IWG said the opening is “part of the drive to provide top class facilities in a wide variety of locations as hybrid working becomes a reality for more workers”.

With companies of all sizes adopting hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.

The new building will provide space for firms and start-ups across a range of industries including energy, tourism and agriculture.

Mark Dixon, International Workplace Group founder and chief executive said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Aberdeenshire with this latest opening.

“As an important business hub Banff is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans.

“The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.

“We are very pleased to work with partners to develop the HQ brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.”

Banff flexible workspace ‘brings best of both worlds’

IWG is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace – featuring more than 4,000 locations in more than 120 countries.

Last year it added 867 new locations globally and posted its highest ever revenue in its 35-year history.

It plans to add 1,000 new locations globally over the next year.

The Banff Business Centre was purchased in May 2022 and is now operated by Frui Vita Ltd who are the landlords and property manager.

Andy Rome, Frui Vita director, added: “This is an exciting partnership which will allow us to reach and accommodate a wide range of clients working across the north-east coast, offering excellent workplace facilities.

“Teaming up with IWG brings the best of both worlds, delivering their International high-quality services within a locally-managed business centre.”