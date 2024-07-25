Flexible workspace provider to open a ‘state of the art’ centre in Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flexible workspace provider to open a ‘state of the art’ centre in Banff

It will become the first location in the area for the firm as hybrid working "becomes a reality for more workers".

By Kelly Wilson
International Workplace Group is to open a flexible workspace in Banff. Image: MHP Group
International Workplace Group is to open a flexible workspace in Banff. Image: MHP Group

The world’s largest provider of flexible workspace is to open a site in Banff as demand for hybrid working grows.

International Workplace Group (IWG), which also operates under the brands Spaces and Regus, will open the workspace in Banff’s Old Market Place.

Opening in September, the site will be complete with private offices and meeting rooms.

It the latest IWG’s site to open in the north-east with Regus at ABZ Business Park and one Spaces branded centre in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square.

Hybrid working a new normality

IWG said the opening is “part of the drive to provide top class facilities in a wide variety of locations as hybrid working becomes a reality for more workers”.

With companies of all sizes adopting hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.

The new building will provide space for firms and start-ups across a range of industries including energy, tourism and agriculture.

Mark Dixon, International Workplace Group founder and chief executive said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Aberdeenshire with this latest opening.

“As an important business hub Banff is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans.

Mark Dixon, International Workplace Group founder & chief executive. Image: MHP Group 

“The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.

“We are very pleased to work with partners to develop the HQ brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.”

Banff flexible workspace ‘brings best of both worlds’

IWG is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace – featuring more than 4,000 locations in more than 120 countries.

Last year it added 867 new locations globally and posted its highest ever revenue in its 35-year history.

It plans to add 1,000 new locations globally over the next year.

Example of a IWG workspace. Image: MHP Group 

The Banff Business Centre was purchased in May 2022 and is now operated by Frui Vita Ltd who are the landlords and property manager.

Andy Rome, Frui Vita director, added: “This is an exciting partnership which will allow us to reach and accommodate a wide range of clients working across the north-east coast, offering excellent workplace facilities.

“Teaming up with IWG brings the best of both worlds, delivering their International high-quality services within a locally-managed business centre.”

