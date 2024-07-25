Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon on Stuart Knight being transfer-listed

Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon was keen to respect Stuart Knight’s wishes after granting him a transfer request.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper is up for sale after the Jags signed former Inverness Caledonian Thistle custodian Mark Ridgers last Friday.

With MacKinnon seeing Ridgers as first-choice goalkeeper it looks like Knight – who is under contract until next summer – may soon be headed elsewhere.

He joined Buckie last summer after 16 years with Forres Mechanics and helped the Jags win the Breedon Highland League title last season.

MacKinnon said: “Mark has come in and he’s going to be number one and Stuart is at a stage now where he wants to enjoy his last couple of years playing football.

“He’s made his wishes clear and I have to respect that. I like Stuart and I’ve got a lot of time for him.

“He’s a really good goalkeeper who can still do a job for someone so his request has been granted and we’ll see who comes in for him.”