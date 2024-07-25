Moray rocket manufacturer launches Forres headquarters expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray rocket manufacturer launches Forres headquarters expansion plans

The firm will also add a London base, the first of its kind for the sector.

By Alex Banks
Phillip Chambers, chief executive of Orbex . Image: Grayling
Phillip Chambers, chief executive of Orbex . Image: Grayling

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex is expanding its headquarters in Forres as well as adding a new London base.

The firm’s plans will allow for more space for the team to develop its rocket, Orbex Prime. The rocket is engineered to leave zero debris in orbit.

The facilities will expand by 4,305 sq ft and it means the company can facilitate more growth to their engineering teams.

Orbex will also become the first UK rocket manufacturer to open a base in London.

It will allow the company to connect with London’s financial communities with ease while “growing the UK’s reputation as a hub for the European space sector”.

Rocket manufacturer on expansion plans

Orbex chief executive Phil Chambers wants to ensure the facilities in Forres are capable of developing “crucial” technology.

He said: “Orbex is one of only two space rocket manufacturers in the UK, and the only one to also operate its own spaceport.

“We are entering a critical phase of development and require greater facilities to develop the crucial technology required to make the UK a hub for European orbital launch.

“Establishing a base in London and growing our facilities in Forres is another huge milestone for us.

Orbex will expand its headquarters in Forres. Image: Orbex

“We need the right capabilities to develop Orbex Prime and the right boots on the ground in London to engage with current and new stakeholders and investors.”

Tech industry veteran Mr Chambers was appointed to his role as chief executive in January.

Earlier this year, Orbex secured £16.7 million funding from six investors as the firm progresses towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch and the completion of Sutherland spaceport.

Prime, its 62 feet long two stage rocket, has been designed to transport small satellites into low Earth orbit.

‘Significant’ expansion for Orbex

UK Space Agency is working with Orbex as it ramps up development of its rocket.

Director of launch Matt Archer said: “This is a significant expansion for Orbex. Which demonstrates how the growing launch sector is creating high-quality jobs across the UK.

“These strategic moves will help accelerate innovation, increase investment opportunities.

Orbex rocket on launch pad.
The Moray-based rocket firm is also adding a base in London. Image: Orbex.

“And ultimately support the company in its mission to become a leading provider of launch services.

“We continue to work closely with the team at Orbex as it ramps up development of its Prime rocket and the Sutherland spaceport.”

Orbex, which employs 120 people in Forres, is expected to move into its new London facilities in June.

Conversation