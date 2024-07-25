Moray rocket manufacturer launches Forres headquarters expansion plans

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex is expanding its headquarters in Forres as well as adding a new London base.

The firm’s plans will allow for more space for the team to develop its rocket, Orbex Prime. The rocket is engineered to leave zero debris in orbit.

The facilities will expand by 4,305 sq ft and it means the company can facilitate more growth to their engineering teams.

Orbex will also become the first UK rocket manufacturer to open a base in London.

It will allow the company to connect with London’s financial communities with ease while “growing the UK’s reputation as a hub for the European space sector”.

Rocket manufacturer on expansion plans

Orbex chief executive Phil Chambers wants to ensure the facilities in Forres are capable of developing “crucial” technology.

He said: “Orbex is one of only two space rocket manufacturers in the UK, and the only one to also operate its own spaceport.

“We are entering a critical phase of development and require greater facilities to develop the crucial technology required to make the UK a hub for European orbital launch.

“Establishing a base in London and growing our facilities in Forres is another huge milestone for us.

“We need the right capabilities to develop Orbex Prime and the right boots on the ground in London to engage with current and new stakeholders and investors.”

Tech industry veteran Mr Chambers was appointed to his role as chief executive in January.

Earlier this year, Orbex secured £16.7 million funding from six investors as the firm progresses towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch and the completion of Sutherland spaceport.

Prime, its 62 feet long two stage rocket, has been designed to transport small satellites into low Earth orbit.

‘Significant’ expansion for Orbex

UK Space Agency is working with Orbex as it ramps up development of its rocket.

Director of launch Matt Archer said: “This is a significant expansion for Orbex. Which demonstrates how the growing launch sector is creating high-quality jobs across the UK.

“These strategic moves will help accelerate innovation, increase investment opportunities.

“And ultimately support the company in its mission to become a leading provider of launch services.

“We continue to work closely with the team at Orbex as it ramps up development of its Prime rocket and the Sutherland spaceport.”

Orbex, which employs 120 people in Forres, is expected to move into its new London facilities in June.