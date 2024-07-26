Confidence grows Aberdeen will be chosen for GB Energy headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confidence grows Aberdeen will be chosen for GB Energy headquarters

The Granite City is on a shortlist with Edinburgh and Glasgow for the base according to a new report.

By Rob McLaren
Aberdeen view
North-east business chiefs want GB Energy to come to Aberdeen. Image: Frame

Aberdeen’s campaign to be the base for Great British Energy has received a boost a new claim it’s in a shortlist with Glasgow and Edinburgh.

GB Energy will be a new publicly owned company focused on clean energy that will invest more than £8 billion over the next five years.

The new Labour government has said its headquarters will be in Scotland, but has not named an exact location.

More than 900 leading businesspeople and major companies recently signed an open letter to prime minister Keir Starmer backing Aberdeen’s case.

This included backing from Sir Ian Wood, Martin Gilbert, Wood Group and global financiers SCF Partners and Piper Sandler.

Now a story in The Times claims energy secretary Ed Miliband has narrowed the options for the GB Energy headquarters to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

This would be a disappointment to the Highlands, which has also put forward a strong case as the location of several major renewables projects .

With no official announcement, The Times article has been dismissed as “idle chit chat” from a Labour source and not from Government briefings.

However, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick is taking the report as a positive sign the HQ could be coming to Europe’s energy capital.

Case for GB Energy HQ in Aberdeen

Mr Borthwick said there is “no better place” than Aberdeen for the GB Energy HQ.

He said: “We are encouraged at the pace with which the new UK government is taking forward its plans for Great British Energy.

“Aberdeen has been Europe’s major global energy hub for half a century.

“We are home to over a thousand energy supply chain companies and the lion’s share of energy workers who stand ready to deliver the UK’s transition to net zero.

Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Over 17GW of floating offshore wind projects will be deployed within 100 nautical miles of our city.

“With the people, skills, strategic infrastructure and future pipeline of projects already in place, the north east of Scotland is ready to lead the way.

“Quite clearly there is no better location for GB Energy than Aberdeen.

“People and businesses right across Scotland already understand why that is the case – and we’re confident that government will find that case similarly compelling.”

GB Energy developments

The first big announcement from GB Energy came earlier this week. It said seabeds owns by the Crown Estate will be used to help build windfarms.

Mr Miliband claimed the initiative would “lead to lower bills” for households.

The government believes it can cut the time it takes to get windfarms producing power by half. It typically takes between 10 and 15 years to build offshore windfarms.

One of the aims of GB Energy is to reduce the UK’s reliance on foreign fossil fuel markets.

Conversation