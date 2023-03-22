Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for ‘landmark’ distillery lighthouse on Benbecula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for ‘landmark’ distillery lighthouse on Benbecula

By Michelle Henderson
March 22, 2023, 1:14 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 1:35 pm
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media

Construction of a unique distillery lighthouse in the Outer Hebrides is nearing completion.

The final sections of the roof have been lowered into place at Benbecula Distillery.

By-standers gathered for a topping out ceremony to mark the moment when the last roof panels were secured.

Ground works on Benbecula Distillery and visitors centre, masterminded by Uist islanders Angus A and Angus E MacMillan, began last year following a £12 million investment.

Local contractors MacInnes Bros Ltd arrived on site to secure the roof panels into place. Image: Spey Media.

The new gin and whiskey distillery was formally home to a crab processing plant.

Around a dozen local jobs will be created at the island distiller, which is earmarked to produce 500,000 bottles of whiskey per year.

Distillery lighthouse becomes ‘landmark’ for remote island

Angus E MacMillan, from MacMillan Spirits Company, said: “The building design and in particular the lighthouse feature was intended to reflect the nautical heritage of the islands which we also intend to capture in the spirits produced in our distillery.

“The illuminated still within the lighthouse will be a beacon for people crossing the causeway towards Benbecula. The visitor centre will be more than just a tour of the distillery and will include a storytelling nook among other items of local interest.”

The lighthouse feature was designed by sustainable distillery specialists Organic Architects as a nod to the island’s rich maritime location.

The glass lighthouse structure will house Benbecula Distillery’s pot still. Image: Spey Media.

Facing away from the sea, so as not to confuse shipping, the replica lighthouse was added as an extension to Benbecula Distillery to house the pot still.

Bari Reid, director of Organic Architects, added: “This building illustrates our design approach, marrying sustainability and brand into a unique building. Not only is this a bold new landmark on a remote, rugged island coastline, it repurposes an empty building with minimal waste, and provides new skilled jobs and income through tourism.

People will be talking about this for years to come and we are proud to have been involved in such an iconic project.”

Tags

Conversation

