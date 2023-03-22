Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for ‘landmark’ distillery lighthouse on Benbecula

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction of a unique distillery lighthouse in the Outer Hebrides is nearing completion.

The final sections of the roof have been lowered into place at Benbecula Distillery.

By-standers gathered for a topping out ceremony to mark the moment when the last roof panels were secured.

Ground works on Benbecula Distillery and visitors centre, masterminded by Uist islanders Angus A and Angus E MacMillan, began last year following a £12 million investment.

The new gin and whiskey distillery was formally home to a crab processing plant.

Around a dozen local jobs will be created at the island distiller, which is earmarked to produce 500,000 bottles of whiskey per year.

Distillery lighthouse becomes ‘landmark’ for remote island

Angus E MacMillan, from MacMillan Spirits Company, said: “The building design and in particular the lighthouse feature was intended to reflect the nautical heritage of the islands which we also intend to capture in the spirits produced in our distillery.

“The illuminated still within the lighthouse will be a beacon for people crossing the causeway towards Benbecula. The visitor centre will be more than just a tour of the distillery and will include a storytelling nook among other items of local interest.”

The lighthouse feature was designed by sustainable distillery specialists Organic Architects as a nod to the island’s rich maritime location.

Facing away from the sea, so as not to confuse shipping, the replica lighthouse was added as an extension to Benbecula Distillery to house the pot still.

Bari Reid, director of Organic Architects, added: “This building illustrates our design approach, marrying sustainability and brand into a unique building. Not only is this a bold new landmark on a remote, rugged island coastline, it repurposes an empty building with minimal waste, and provides new skilled jobs and income through tourism.

People will be talking about this for years to come and we are proud to have been involved in such an iconic project.”