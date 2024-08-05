Exclusive: North-east seafood chiefs make ‘crisis’ plea to UK leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Exclusive: North-east seafood chiefs make ‘crisis’ plea to UK leaders

Letter says industry badly needs workers to replace those who never returned after Brexit and Covid.

Many seafood firms are struggling to fill vacancies after Brexit and Covid left them bereft of workers:
Many seafood firms are struggling to fill vacancies after Brexit and Covid left them bereft of workers: Image: Seafish
By Keith Findlay

The new Labour Government has been urged to quickly rethink official immigration policy to help the north-east seafood sector out of a crisis.

Brexit and Covid have robbed the industry of essential migrant workers. In the past, these people made up much of the workforce – more than 75% at some north-east seafood processing sites.

Britain’s exit from the European Union and the free movement of labour across borders suddenly put a very large barrier in the way of recruitment.

Gone and not coming back

And then the pandemic hit, with many of the migrant workers who had kept the industry ticking over nicely in the past deciding to quit the UK, go home and not return.

Now, in a letter to new UK Government ministers and officials, one of the north-east’s key economic sectors is seeking help.

Severe labour shortages are thwarting the industry’s growth, the letter states.

Who’s behind the letter exactly?

It is signed by Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald, Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association CEO Mike Park, Scottish Seafood Association chairman Andrew Brown, Seafood Scotland CEO Donna Fordyce and Aberdeenshire Councillor Ann Bell, who chairs the North East Scotland Fisheries Development Partnership.

Scottish Fishermen?s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald is among those who signed the letter. Image: SFF

The letter is addressed to new Fisheries Minister Daniel Zeichner, Business Minister Douglas Alexander, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray and Colin Faulkner, the deputy director for external fisheries negotiations and trade policy at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

It says: “We write to express our deep concerns regarding the ongoing labour shortages which are impacting various sectors within our fishing and processing industries here in Aberdeenshire and beyond.

Lack of workers ‘straining’ our seafood businesses, letter says

“The adverse effects of these shortages on businesses, employees and the broader community are being witnessed first-hand by almost everyone involved in the sector.

“The current labour shortage is multifaceted, stemming from the difficulties of recruiting foreign nationals, an ageing home workforce, insufficient training programmes and the subsequent aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These shortages are not only straining businesses but also leading to decreased productivity, increased operational costs, a decline in service quality and, ultimately, an increase in overall produce costs which must be borne by our end consumers.”

Scottish White Fish Producers' Association chief executive Mike Park.
Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association chief executive Mike Park is one of the signatories

This is all impacting the competitiveness of Scottish seafood in the global market, the letter says.

It adds: “Pre-Covid and pre-Brexit, Scotland was increasingly reliant on an Eastern European workforce, with 52% of the workforce… being from these countries, rising to 78% in the north-east.

“We do not have the population to fulfil these industry jobs – which needs to be recognised.”

The adverse effects of these shortages on businesses, employees and the broader community are being witnessed first-hand by almost everyone involved in the sector.”

The letter makes some recommendations.

It calls for a simpler immigration process for skilled workers to help bridge a growing gap between job vacancies and available talent. This approach should include accelerated processing times and targeted recruitment initiatives, the missive says.

Creating a new, joint UK Government and Scottish Government forum to tackle the issue will help to “effectively incorporate the needs and requirements of rural and key economic sector industries”, it adds.

Will new government step in to help?

Other suggestions include better vocational training and educational programmes, affordable childcare, and “flexible but workable” job arrangements.

These measures and also new business subsidies will help to “increase the labour pool from within our communities”, the letter says.

It goes on: “By taking these steps, the government can help play a crucial role in mitigating labour shortages and fostering a more resilient and dynamic workforce.”

Daniel Zeichner, the UK's new fisheries minister.
Daniel Zeichner, the UK’s new fisheries minister. Image: Andrew McCaren/LNP/Shutterstock

Defra was asked for comment. The reply came from the Home Office, where a spokeswoman said: “We are just issuing background and not a statement on this occasion.”

Two brief bullet points of “background” highlighted the government’s commitment to “firmly” backing the fishing industry and keeping visa routes under “consistent” review.

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle,
Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle, who says employment figures highlight need to protect key fisheries sector. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Meanwhile, Buckie-based Conservative MSP Tim Eagle has said the most recent Scottish Government figures for jobs in the catch sector highlight its economic importance. A total of 3,793 people worked in sea fisheries in 2023. This is 575 fewer than 2014, when the total stood at 4,368.

Mr Eagle said: “These figures underline the importance of protecting our fishing sector and coastal communities which depend on the industry.”

More from Business

Rebbeca Mackellar, who owns and runs RedTag Bookkeeping and admin services. Image: DCT Media
How former army officer has spent 25 years running businesses in Grantown-On-Spey
Sarah Holmes smiling at camera through tunnel of pencils.
How Elgin stationery shop Pencil Me In supplies top London tourist attractions from tiny…
Martin Suttie, managing director of First Integrated Solutions (left) and Kevin Chalmers, managing director of Tusk Lifting (right). Image: True North
Aberdeen's First Integrated Solutions acquires lifting specialist in seven-figure deal
Buckie's Simpsons Ice Cream shop owner Richard Simpson pictured.
Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream shop expansion plans and Network Rail weigh in on more…
Florian and Vanessa Koci pictured outside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a Greek couple are transforming a former sweet shop on Elgin’s South Street…
Lord of the Highlands cruise ship in Caledonian Canal.
Luxury cruise ship operator reveals why it has added Buckie to its destinations for…
Keith Show
It's showtime in Moray as big Keith event celebrates 150 years
Adele Slater changed her career after losing job in oil downturn . Image: Breakwater Agency
Meet the Aberdeen events boss proving there's life after oil and gas
Orkney County Show
All systems go for Orkney County Show
Michael Miele putting salt and vinegar on chips behind the counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant.
Northern Fish Restaurant owner makes 'heartbreaking' decision to close much-loved 101-year-old Elgin takeaway

Conversation