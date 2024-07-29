Poundland return in Elgin moves closer with streets due to reopen after 6 years

Streets surrounding Elgin’s Poundland store are poised to reopen for the first time in more than six years.

Protective boarding that has blocked North Street in the town centre since May 2018 has begun to be taken down today.

It means taxis, cars and delivery vehicles will once again be able to use the road to leave the west end of the High Street.

The works have caused significant disruption in Elgin town centre with cars diverted, pavements blocked and fencing erected.

Now one of Elgin’s longes-running construction projects is due to end with “The Poundland Building” now carved in stone above the door.

How Poundland reopening could help Elgin town centre

Firstly, a prominent and popular retailer will return to its permanent home in a new custom-built building with new flats in the upper floors.

However, the return of Poundland to Elgin High Street from its temporary home next to TK Maxx is expected to help the whole area.

During the six years of works all traffic has been diverted from the west end of the High Street to the semi-pedestrianised Batchen Street.

It has meant shoppers and cars have often had to jostle for space on the pavements in busy periods.

Meanwhile, cafes and restaurants on the road have been eager to bring tables and chairs into Batchen Street for diners – something that has been impossible while the Poundland works have been ongoing.

Moray Council road closure notices for North Street expire on Wednesday.

Poundland has also applied for planning permission for new signs outside its High Street store.

When will new Poundland store reopen?

The Poundland building on Elgin High Street has been rebuilt after water was allowed to pour in through the roof for years.

The leak weakened the structure of the previous Victorian sandstone building, bringing it to the brink of collapse.

Poundland stepped in to buy the building after negotiations with the previous owner over who would fund repairs broke down.

The retailer’s commitment to the town was praised by business leaders in Elgin at the time.

In November 2022 the store opened in its current temporary home at TK Maxx following a fire.

No exact date has been revealed for when the new Elgin Poundland store will reopen once work in the surrounding streets is finished.

However, a summer opening has been confirmed by Poundland with hopes the tills be open in August or September.

Read more from Elgin town centre