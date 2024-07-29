Poundland return in Elgin moves closer with streets due to reopen after 6 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundland return in Elgin moves closer with streets due to reopen after 6 years

Protective hoarding has been removed from outside the building today.

By David Mackay
View of Dandy Lion and Poundland on Elgin High Street
Dandy Lion is now able to admire the new Poundland building after the hoarding was removed. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Streets surrounding Elgin’s Poundland store are poised to reopen for the first time in more than six years.

Protective boarding that has blocked North Street in the town centre since May 2018 has begun to be taken down today.

It means taxis, cars and delivery vehicles will once again be able to use the road to leave the west end of the High Street.

Workmen removing hoarding outside Poundland.
Crews have been working outside Poundland today. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The works have caused significant disruption in Elgin town centre with cars diverted, pavements blocked and fencing erected.

Now one of Elgin’s longes-running construction projects is due to end with “The Poundland Building” now carved in stone above the door.

How Poundland reopening could help Elgin town centre

Firstly, a prominent and popular retailer will return to its permanent home in a new custom-built building with new flats in the upper floors.

However, the return of Poundland to Elgin High Street from its temporary home next to TK Maxx is expected to help the whole area.

During the six years of works all traffic has been diverted from the west end of the High Street to the semi-pedestrianised Batchen Street.

Dandy Lion with Poundland behind.
The new Poundland store has been praised as a valuable addition to Elgin High Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

It has meant shoppers and cars have often had to jostle for space on the pavements in busy periods.

Meanwhile, cafes and restaurants on the road have been eager to bring tables and chairs into Batchen Street for diners – something that has been impossible while the Poundland works have been ongoing.

Moray Council road closure notices for North Street expire on Wednesday.

Poundland has also applied for planning permission for new signs outside its High Street store. 

When will new Poundland store reopen?

The Poundland building on Elgin High Street has been rebuilt after water was allowed to pour in through the roof for years.

The leak weakened the structure of the previous Victorian sandstone building, bringing it to the brink of collapse.

Poundland stepped in to buy the building after negotiations with the previous owner over who would fund repairs broke down.

Deconstructed Poundland building viewed from above.
The previous Poundland building was almost completely demolished. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The retailer’s commitment to the town was praised by business leaders in Elgin at the time.

In November 2022 the store opened in its current temporary home at TK Maxx following a fire.

No exact date has been revealed for when the new Elgin Poundland store will reopen once work in the surrounding streets is finished.

However, a summer opening has been confirmed by Poundland with hopes the tills be open in August or September.

