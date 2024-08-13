Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards shortlist revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards shortlist revealed

Nine business awards will be up for grabs at the prestigious Inverness awards ceremony.

By Kelly Wilson
Last years winners at Highlands and Islands Business in Excellence Awards. Image: Prosper
The finalists have been announced for Prosper’s Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards.

The event aims to showcase the “diverse nature” of businesses in the region and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.

Gongs were due to be handed out in categories for outstanding business leader, outstanding island business, excellence in international business and excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities, among others.

The winners will be announced by comedian and impressionist, Rory Bremner, on September 12 at Drumossie Hotel.

Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards shortlist

The finalists are:

Outstanding island business

  • Benbecula Distillery
  • Peterson Energy Logistics
  • The West Harris Trust

Excellence in international business

  • Harland and Wolff Arnish Ltd
  • Royal Dornoch Golf Club
  • The TEFL Org

Outstanding supporter of coastal communities

  • Kishorn Port Ltd
  • Organic Sea Harvest
  • Thomas Telford Corpach Marina Ltd

Purposeful business

  • Highland BlindCraft Beds
  • The Apprentice Store
  • New Start Highland

Excellence in customer service, care & experience

  • Hebrides Cruises
  • Highland BlindCraft Beds
  • The Majestic Line (Scotland) Ltd

Excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities

  • Kishorn Port Ltd
  • Seawilding
  • SSEN Transmission
  • Whyte and Mackay

Excellence in innovation

  • Orbex
  • Serimax
  • The Ledge SCIO

Excellence in local supply chain

  • Ocean Winds
  • SSEN Transmission
  • Whyte and Mackay

Outstanding business leader

  • Alex MacInnes – Organic Sea Harvest
  • Anne Gracie Gunn – Sonas Collection
  • Rob Barlow – Hebrides Cruises

Grant Campbell, Prosper’s regional manager for the Highlands & Islands, said: “Our 24th Highlands & Islands Business Excellence Awards demonstrates how much the event means to businesses in the region.

“The finalists showcase represent the diverse nature of businesses in the Highlands & Islands and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.

“Our judging panel were impressed by the high standard of nominations and were inspired by the positive impact that businesses are having on their communities.”

Conversation