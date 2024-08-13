Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards shortlist revealed

The finalists have been announced for Prosper’s Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards.

The event aims to showcase the “diverse nature” of businesses in the region and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.

Gongs were due to be handed out in categories for outstanding business leader, outstanding island business, excellence in international business and excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities, among others.

The winners will be announced by comedian and impressionist, Rory Bremner, on September 12 at Drumossie Hotel.

Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards shortlist

The finalists are:

Outstanding island business

Benbecula Distillery

Peterson Energy Logistics

The West Harris Trust

Excellence in international business

Harland and Wolff Arnish Ltd

Royal Dornoch Golf Club

The TEFL Org

Outstanding supporter of coastal communities

Kishorn Port Ltd

Organic Sea Harvest

Thomas Telford Corpach Marina Ltd

Purposeful business

Highland BlindCraft Beds

The Apprentice Store

New Start Highland

Excellence in customer service, care & experience

Hebrides Cruises

Highland BlindCraft Beds

The Majestic Line (Scotland) Ltd

Excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities

Kishorn Port Ltd

Seawilding

SSEN Transmission

Whyte and Mackay

Excellence in innovation

Orbex

Serimax

The Ledge SCIO

Excellence in local supply chain

Ocean Winds

SSEN Transmission

Whyte and Mackay

Outstanding business leader

Alex MacInnes – Organic Sea Harvest

Anne Gracie Gunn – Sonas Collection

Rob Barlow – Hebrides Cruises

Grant Campbell, Prosper’s regional manager for the Highlands & Islands, said: “Our 24th Highlands & Islands Business Excellence Awards demonstrates how much the event means to businesses in the region.

“The finalists showcase represent the diverse nature of businesses in the Highlands & Islands and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.

“Our judging panel were impressed by the high standard of nominations and were inspired by the positive impact that businesses are having on their communities.”