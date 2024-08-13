Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards shortlist revealed

The finalists have been announced for Prosper’s Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards.
The event aims to showcase the “diverse nature” of businesses in the region and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.
Gongs were due to be handed out in categories for outstanding business leader, outstanding island business, excellence in international business and excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities, among others.
The winners will be announced by comedian and impressionist, Rory Bremner, on September 12 at Drumossie Hotel.
Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards shortlist
The finalists are:
Outstanding island business
- Benbecula Distillery
- Peterson Energy Logistics
- The West Harris Trust
Excellence in international business
- Harland and Wolff Arnish Ltd
- Royal Dornoch Golf Club
- The TEFL Org
Outstanding supporter of coastal communities
- Kishorn Port Ltd
- Organic Sea Harvest
- Thomas Telford Corpach Marina Ltd
Purposeful business
- Highland BlindCraft Beds
- The Apprentice Store
- New Start Highland
Excellence in customer service, care & experience
- Hebrides Cruises
- Highland BlindCraft Beds
- The Majestic Line (Scotland) Ltd
Excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities
- Kishorn Port Ltd
- Seawilding
- SSEN Transmission
- Whyte and Mackay
Excellence in innovation
- Orbex
- Serimax
- The Ledge SCIO
Excellence in local supply chain
- Ocean Winds
- SSEN Transmission
- Whyte and Mackay
Outstanding business leader
- Alex MacInnes – Organic Sea Harvest
- Anne Gracie Gunn – Sonas Collection
- Rob Barlow – Hebrides Cruises
Grant Campbell, Prosper’s regional manager for the Highlands & Islands, said: “Our 24th Highlands & Islands Business Excellence Awards demonstrates how much the event means to businesses in the region.
“The finalists showcase represent the diverse nature of businesses in the Highlands & Islands and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.
“Our judging panel were impressed by the high standard of nominations and were inspired by the positive impact that businesses are having on their communities.”
Conversation