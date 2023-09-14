Lochaber shinty man wins ‘outstanding business leader’ gong at prestigious Inverness awards ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochaber shinty man wins ‘outstanding business leader’ gong at prestigious Inverness awards ceremony

Isle of Harris Distillers is among the other winners at the big Scottish Council for Development and Industry event.

By Keith Findlay
Alasdair Ferguson, centre, recieving his outstanding business leader award from Tom Uppington, managing director, Alvance Aluminium (award sponsor), with event host Nicola McAlley.
Alasdair Ferguson, centre, recieving his outstanding business leader award from Tom Uppington, managing director, Alvance Aluminium (award sponsor), with event host Nicola McAlley. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

A Lochaber freight services supremo and stalwart of the shinty world has been crowned as this year’s outstanding business leader at a prestigious awards ceremony in Inverness.

Alasdair Ferguson, group managing director, Ferguson Transport & Shipping, was named the winner of the top individual gong at tonight’s Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) Highlands & Islands Business Excellence Awards at Kingsmills Hotel.

Mr Ferguson is better known as “Ally” among shinty fans.

He is now in his third stint as manager of Spean Bridge-based Lochaber Camanachd, the new Mowi National Division champions. The 60-year-old is also a former head coach of Scotland in the annual shinty-hurling international series with Ireland.

Fergusons is 64-year-old family affair

Family-owned Ferguson Transport & Shipping, based in Corpach, near Fort William, employs more than 210 people in divisions spanning activities in road, rail, sea and port services.

The company is run by Mr Ferguson and three siblings – Leslie Innes, Carol MacKinnon and Jack Ferguson.

Their parents, the late Archie Ferguson and his wife, Anne, founded the business in 1959, in Ardrishaig, Argyll. Farm feed, forestry and general haulage were the typical types of transport carried out in the early days.

The Ferguson Transport-owned Harvest Caroline loads food for fish farms at Kishorn in Wester Ross
The Ferguson Transport-owned Harvest Caroline loads food for fish farms at Kishorn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The company moved to Lochaber in 1974, when forestry work dried up in Argyll, and started loading and unloading ships at Corpach for Wiggins Teape pulp and paper mill.

Anne Ferguson retired from the business at the end of 2004, leaving her children to run it.

The firm’s MD is also a director in Kishorn Port, a 50-50 joint venture between Ferguson Transport & Shipping and Aberdeen-based quarrying and construction group Leiths.

There are plans for a major upgrade of the facilities at Kishorn, which boasts one of the largest dry docks in Europe.

Kishorn Port.
Kishorn Port. Image: Kishorn Port Ltd.

Tonight’s awards ceremony celebrated the best of business across the Highlands and Islands. Nearly 300 people attended the event, which was hosted by STV News Reporter Nicola McAlley and also featured a performance by comedian Susie McCabe.

Grant Campbell, SCDI’s regional manager for the Highlands and Islands, said: “A big congratulations to all the winners and also the finalists.

“The winners really do showcase the diverse nature of businesses in the Highlands and Islands, and their contribution to Scotland’s economy. The judging panel was really impressed to hear about the work of the nominees and the positive impact businesses are having on the region.”

Isle of Harris Distillery
The firm behind Isle of Harris Distillery won one of the top gongs at the SCDI awards. Image: Isle of Harris Distillers

The other award winners were:

  • Outstanding island business – Atlantic58
  • Outstanding supporter of coastal communities – Royal Dornoch Golf Club
  • Excellence in innovation – Hitrans
  • Purposeful busineess – Highland Hospice
  • Excellence in customer service – Sonas Collection
  • Excellence in local supply chain – DeepWind Cluster
  • Excellence in natural capital – Alvance British Aluminium
  • SCDI Award for outstanding contribution to the regional economy – Isle of Harris Distillers
Royal Dornoch Golf Club won an award for outstanding support for coastal communities.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club won an award for outstanding support for coastal communities. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

