Lochaber shinty man wins ‘outstanding business leader’ gong at prestigious Inverness awards ceremony

A Lochaber freight services supremo and stalwart of the shinty world has been crowned as this year’s outstanding business leader at a prestigious awards ceremony in Inverness.

Alasdair Ferguson, group managing director, Ferguson Transport & Shipping, was named the winner of the top individual gong at tonight’s Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) Highlands & Islands Business Excellence Awards at Kingsmills Hotel.

Mr Ferguson is better known as “Ally” among shinty fans.

He is now in his third stint as manager of Spean Bridge-based Lochaber Camanachd, the new Mowi National Division champions. The 60-year-old is also a former head coach of Scotland in the annual shinty-hurling international series with Ireland.

Fergusons is 64-year-old family affair

Family-owned Ferguson Transport & Shipping, based in Corpach, near Fort William, employs more than 210 people in divisions spanning activities in road, rail, sea and port services.

The company is run by Mr Ferguson and three siblings – Leslie Innes, Carol MacKinnon and Jack Ferguson.

Their parents, the late Archie Ferguson and his wife, Anne, founded the business in 1959, in Ardrishaig, Argyll. Farm feed, forestry and general haulage were the typical types of transport carried out in the early days.

The company moved to Lochaber in 1974, when forestry work dried up in Argyll, and started loading and unloading ships at Corpach for Wiggins Teape pulp and paper mill.

Anne Ferguson retired from the business at the end of 2004, leaving her children to run it.

The firm’s MD is also a director in Kishorn Port, a 50-50 joint venture between Ferguson Transport & Shipping and Aberdeen-based quarrying and construction group Leiths.

There are plans for a major upgrade of the facilities at Kishorn, which boasts one of the largest dry docks in Europe.

Tonight’s awards ceremony celebrated the best of business across the Highlands and Islands. Nearly 300 people attended the event, which was hosted by STV News Reporter Nicola McAlley and also featured a performance by comedian Susie McCabe.

Grant Campbell, SCDI’s regional manager for the Highlands and Islands, said: “A big congratulations to all the winners and also the finalists.

“The winners really do showcase the diverse nature of businesses in the Highlands and Islands, and their contribution to Scotland’s economy. The judging panel was really impressed to hear about the work of the nominees and the positive impact businesses are having on the region.”

The other award winners were: