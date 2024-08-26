Meet the Aberdeen networking expert helping others connect for success

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Andrew Smith who runs KLT Networking in Aberdeen.

How and why did you start in business?

I worked in sales and business development roles in the early part of my career.

During that time I was always fascinated by the power of strong relationships and the many long-term benefits they lead to.

Now my two work passions are helping companies win more business and helping individuals with their networking journeys.

I saw an opportunity for a specialist business networking training company, thoroughly researched the idea and launched KLT Networking in February of this year, providing networking skills training to companies, teams and individuals.

How did you get to where you are today?

From school days onwards, I’ve always enjoyed getting groups of people together, whether that’s socially, sport or for business.

I’ve worked in the networking sector for over 15 years now. I was a co-founder of Aberdeen Business Network (ABN) and director from 2008-2022.

Last year I published a networking book called “Cows, Not Cow: How To Make Your Business Networking Really Work”.

It was the ideal link between my previous business and KLT.

Who helped you?

I’ve had – and continue to have – brilliant support from family and friends. For example, three local supporters who have been outstanding for a very long time now are Steve Judge of Space, Phil Anderson of Phil Anderson Financial Services, and Graeme Ross of The Russell Anderson Foundation.

These and other clients of ABN and KLT Networking have been terrific.

I’ve also received great support from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Hard work comes before success. It’s of course important that we stop to think and try to implement smart, innovative solutions.

However, at times, there’s no substitute for hard work and just not giving up. Every small business owner knows that there are bad days mixed in with the good!

What is your biggest mistake?

Waiting too long to do some things. It’s good to think – but not if it gets in the way of action. The older I get, the more I use ‘What’s the worst thing that can happen?’. Unless we’re in life-or-death businesses, the decisions we make aren’t life or death!

What is your greatest achievement?

I don’t know if I’ve had any great achievements! But I always have a sense of achievement and satisfaction each time a client reports a new business win.

Earlier this year, one of my first KLT clients reported their largest ever business win as a result of adjusting their networking approach.

Whether these wins are for £100 or £1 million, they give me a real buzz.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I try to find a balance between value-for-money, using local suppliers and environmentally friendly solutions.

I think the government could help more by engaging with small business owners and listening to our concerns and challenges, and I know the FSB are working hard to make the voice of small business heard.

There are 5.5 million small businesses in the UK, making up over 99% of the total number of businesses. So, there are lots of us (and we add up to a lot of votes too!).

What do you still hope to achieve?

KLT Networking is still a very young business. I’d like to help more companies and individuals make more sales as a result of their relationships, both in the north-east and expanding into other parts of Scotland.

Networking takes time, money and effort. If it’s done correctly – and consistently – it leads to great results.

What do you do to relax?

Read (old school, hard copy books!), walk the dog (a labrador/spaniel called Troy) and golf (level of relaxation depends on how I’m playing).

I also switch my phone off when I’m on holiday.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve just finished a terrific book called “Devil Dogs” by Saul David. It’s the story of a company of US Marines in the Pacific in World War 2.

I’m working my way through the “House of the Dragon” series as I loved “Game of Thrones” – you just don’t see a lot of dragons out and about these days.

What do you waste your money on?

The occasional French polo shirt… and petrol.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Feed the dog. He’s always hungry.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’m on my second Volkswagen Golf R – I just like going to the petrol station (my next car will be electric).

But I would only swap it for a Savage Rivale Roadyacht.