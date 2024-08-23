GB Energy begins job hiring in Aberdeen in ‘promising sign’ for headquarters success

GB Energy has started recruiting in Aberdeen leading to hopes it could see the city chosen as the new headquarters.

Several Aberdeen-based roles have appeared on Linkedin this week.

GB Energy will be a new publicly owned company focused on clean energy that will invest more than £8 billion over the next five years.

No announcement has yet been made on where it will be based the new Labour government has said it will be in Scotland.

A report recently claimed the Granite City was on the shortlist along with Edinburgh and Glasgow.

GB Energy job adverts ‘promising sign’

Jobs based in Aberdeen are now being advertised for a Energy Project Development Lead and a Engagement Lead specific to Great British Energy.

Ryan Crighton, senior partner at True North, which has been leading the campaign to land GB Energy alongside Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “These jobs adverts are a very promising sign, and while the campaign hasn’t been won yet, this region has made a really strong case to become home to GB Energy, which must be co-created with the energy sector to ensure its success.

“That industry is largely based here in the North-east of Scotland, where we have the largest cluster of energy supply chain companies anywhere in the UK, harbouring one of the largest concentrations of subsea engineering capabilities anywhere in the world.

“The best decisions are made where the action is; that action is here in the North-east of Scotland.”

Job roles ‘critical’ to GB Energy success

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is advertising the roles.

It comes the same week as government energy minister Michael Shanks – who has been tasked with delivering Great British Energy – is in the city for a series of engagements with the energy sector.

In the job description the Engagement Lead role is described as “critical to the success of the Great British Energy set-up.”

It continues: “It sits within the Great British Energy Programme’s Strategic Engagement, Correspondence, and Briefing team.

“The Great British Energy Programme is a new, exciting and fast-paced team that is developing the policy, legislation and institutional architecture to establish Great British Energy – a new publicly-owned energy company that was a centrepiece of the Labour manifesto.”

The salary is £52,985 with the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero contributing £14,305 towards being a member of the Civil Service Defined Benefit Pension scheme.

The Energy Project Development Lead, with the same salary and benefits, will play a “key role”

The description states: “We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced professional to drive the energy project development policy workstream in the department’s Great British Energy Directorate.

“This position will play a key role in shaping the future business strategy and functions of Great British Energy.”

Case for Aberdeen headquarters

The roles are also being advertised in Edinburgh, Salford, Darlington Cardiff and Birmingham.

But the job advert confirms the headquarters will be in Scotland.

More than 900 leading business people and major companies recently signed an open letter to prime minister Keir Starmer backing Aberdeen’s case.

This included backing from Sir Ian Wood, Martin Gilbert, Wood Group and global financiers SCF Partners and Piper Sandler.