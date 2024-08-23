GB Energy begins job hiring in Aberdeen in ‘promising sign’ for headquarters success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB Energy begins job hiring in Aberdeen in ‘promising sign’ for headquarters success

A number of roles are being advertised for the new publicly owned company.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen view
GB Energy jobs are now being advertised for Aberdeen. Image: Frame

GB Energy has started recruiting in Aberdeen leading to hopes it could see the city chosen as the new headquarters.

Several Aberdeen-based roles have appeared on Linkedin this week.

GB Energy will be a new publicly owned company focused on clean energy that will invest more than £8 billion over the next five years.

No announcement has yet been made on where it will be based the new Labour government has said it will be in Scotland.

A report recently claimed the Granite City was on the shortlist along with Edinburgh and Glasgow.

GB Energy job adverts ‘promising sign’

Jobs based in Aberdeen are now being advertised for a Energy Project Development Lead and a Engagement Lead specific to Great British Energy.

Ryan Crighton, senior partner at True North, which has been leading the campaign to land GB Energy alongside Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “These jobs adverts are a very promising sign, and while the campaign hasn’t been won yet, this region has made a really strong case to become home to GB Energy, which must be co-created with the energy sector to ensure its success.

Ryan Crighton, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
Ryan Crighton. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“That industry is largely based here in the North-east of Scotland, where we have the largest cluster of energy supply chain companies anywhere in the UK, harbouring one of the largest concentrations of subsea engineering capabilities anywhere in the world.

“The best decisions are made where the action is; that action is here in the North-east of Scotland.”

Job roles ‘critical’ to GB Energy success

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is advertising the roles.

It comes the same week as government energy minister Michael Shanks – who has been tasked with delivering Great British Energy – is in the city for a series of engagements with the energy sector.

In the job description the Engagement Lead role is described as “critical to the success of the Great British Energy set-up.”

It continues: “It sits within the Great British Energy Programme’s Strategic Engagement, Correspondence, and Briefing team.

“The Great British Energy Programme is a new, exciting and fast-paced team that is developing the policy, legislation and institutional architecture to establish Great British Energy – a new publicly-owned energy company that was a centrepiece of the Labour manifesto.”

The salary is £52,985 with the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero contributing £14,305 towards being a member of the Civil Service Defined Benefit Pension scheme.

The Energy Project Development Lead, with the same salary and benefits, will play a “key role”

The description states: “We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced professional to drive the energy project development policy workstream in the department’s Great British Energy Directorate.

“This position will play a key role in shaping the future business strategy and functions of Great British Energy.”

Case for Aberdeen headquarters

The roles are also being advertised in Edinburgh, Salford, Darlington Cardiff and Birmingham.

But the job advert confirms the headquarters will be in Scotland.

More than 900 leading business people and major companies recently signed an open letter to prime minister Keir Starmer backing Aberdeen’s case.

This included backing from Sir Ian Wood, Martin Gilbert, Wood Group and global financiers SCF Partners and Piper Sandler.

