Aberdeenshire office block with sitting tenants on sale for £600,000

A £600,000 office block in Aberdeenshire and a Peterhead hotel are among commercial properties that have hit the market.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen city centre a Union Street property could be yours for as little as £4,000.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Westhill office block for sale

A detached two storey office in Westhill is on the market for offers over £600,000. FG Burnett is in charge of the listing.

30 Abercrombie Court, in Arnhall Business Park, sits just off Prospect Road.

The ground floor is currently occupied by MMA Offshore Services with a lease agreement until September 2025 paying £36,500 rent annually.

Omega Subsea UK, is the tenant on the second floor with rent costing £48,510 per annum.

The building, which is 5,190 sq ft, comes with car parking for 20 vehicles and surrounding occupiers include Yokogawa, Palantir UK, Borr Drilling and Four Phase.

Abercrombie Court was built in 2012 and FG Burnett has described Westhill as “a global centre of excellence for subsea engineering”.

Historic Peterhead Hotel on market for £299,999

If you’ve ever fancied owning your own hotel then The Albert Hotel in Peterhead’s Queen Street could be yours for £299,999.

Selling agent Business Buyers said the 10-bedroom property has been trading under the current owners for more than 20 years but they were now looking to retire.

The building, which dates back to the 1800s, has 10 bedrooms, four public rooms, a bar area and separate restaurant with commercial kitchen.

It is spread over three floors with all public rooms, reception and kitchen on the ground floor.

All accommodation on the next two floors is described as being in “excellent condition”.

The conservatory at the front of the building is described as “a stand out feature”.

A spokesperson for Business Buyers said: “It’s currently trading well but due to their impending retirement this is being sold as a development opportunity such is the demand in the area for residential flats / HMO type accommodation.

“This is a fantastic business opportunity to right developer, we are expecting a high level of interest so highly recommend an early viewing so not to miss out.

“The demand for serviced accommodation is escalating due to the forthcoming projects – and the preparation is all ready underway – levelling up, Acorn, carbon capture, etc.”

Thainstone industrial unit up for rent

An industrial unit, complete with its own 3.2 tonne crane in the workshop, is available to rent near Inverurie.

But if interested you need to be quick with selling agent Knight Frank saying it’s been “well received” since going live.

Unit 8, Camiestone Road, in Thainstone Business Park, will cost £140,000 per year.

The 13,682 sq ft facility includes a two-storey office and a secure yard to the rear with dedicated car parking to the front.

Nearby occupiers include Ashtead, John Bell Pipeline, Filpumps, and MacGregor

Industrial Supplies.

Knight Frank industrial agent, David Gavan, said: “8 Camiestone Road is available from early 2025.

“The property benefits from an overhead crane along with a secure concrete yard to the rear.

“With a scarcity of units of this size in the area, particularly those offering crane facilities, the property has been well received by the market since going live this week.”

Own a piece of Union Street for just £4,000

Would you like to own a piece of Union Street for just £4,000?

A large basement unit, approximately 500 sq ft is to go under the hammer next week.

Formerly used as a secure file storage area the 375 Union Street unit goes to auction, on September 5 between 10an and 3pm, with a starting bid of £4,000 with a rental estimate of £5-6,000 per annum.

Nearby tenants include Six by Nico and Skills Development Scotland.

It has been described by Future Property Auctions as an “excellent central city location at bargain price”.

Ideas for use include sales offices, health & beauty studio, or for storage.

City centre townhouse for sale

Also in Aberdeen, 16 North Silver Street is up for grabs at £225,000.

The terraced granite building offers four storeys of office accommodation across ground, first, second and basement levels.

Situated not far from Union Street the building is 1,350 sq ft and has a car park at the back with space for six to seven vehicles.

Selling agents Savills are inviting offers over £225,000.