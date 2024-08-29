Aberdeen named most affordable city for student rental properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen named most affordable city for student rental properties

However experts say that demand still outstrips supply for student leases.

By Graham Fleming
Union Street and Union Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Union Street and Union Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen has been named the most affordable city in Scotland for students.

A new report by StuRents, a rental property website, has revealed that the average price of a private student rental property in the Granite City is around £96 a week.

They say that figure, which excludes campus accommodation, is less than half of the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh – which are priced at £204 and £200 per week respectively.

Aberdeen has been named the most affordable city for students. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The numbers should come as welcome reading for those considering studying for their degree in the Granite City.

However, do the numbers tell the whole story?

The Press and Journal has spoken to a number of property experts in Aberdeen to give their verdict.

And despite the positive onlook painted by StuRents, Granite City estate agents say they expect demand to continue to outstrip supply in the future – which could cause prices to rise before long.

Local renting market ‘a rollercoaster’

Martin Kingdon, from Peterkins, says that while the numbers are welcome they may not last in the long term.

He said: “The leasing sector has been a rollercoaster over recent years.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, we found that rents dropped significantly in some areas.

“Over the past few months, we have seen rents on the rise mainly due to the lifting of the rent increase restrictions previously imposed by the Scottish Government.

Outside of Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane.
Student flats on Mill Lane. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“This was a challenging time for landlords continuing to let their properties with mortgage rates and insurance increases.

“Over recent months we have seen the supply of accommodation decrease and demand for properties increase.

“With fewer properties being available on the market, rents are on the rise and will likely continue to do so.

“An increase in demand has also been present with students.”

He added: “In comparison to Edinburgh and other major cities, however, Aberdeen remains an affordable option for students to study in a great city with a wealth of local amenities and entertainment on their doorstep.”

Aberdeen rental prices ‘expected to continue increasing’

Maxine Card, Martin and Co’s branch manager, echoed that same sentiment – saying she expects prices to rise soon.

She said: “Given the ongoing imbalance where student demand outweighs the available supply in the private sector, it’s likely that demand for student housing will remain strong.

“This could be driven by consistent or increasing student enrolment numbers, both from domestic and international students.

“With the demand surpassing supply, rental prices are expected to continue increasing.

“This upward trend in rents reflects the intense competition among students for available properties and is likely to persist until supply catches up.”

Aberdeen a ‘welcoming and supportive student environment’

Aberdeen University have welcomed the news.

They say that the current cheap rentals offers a “welcoming and supportive” environment for students.

A university spokesperson said: “By maintaining affordable rental options, Aberdeen strengthens its reputation as a welcoming and supportive environment for higher education.

“This allows us to continue to attract a diverse student population which enriches the cultural fabric of the city and contributes to the local economy.”

‘There is no need’: Aberdeen University fighting plans for new city centre student flats

Report reveals 3,370 students flats could be ‘in the pipeline’ for Aberdeen as university launches fight against Northern Hotel revamp

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facbook
Man in dock after car crashes into building in Peterhead
Superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Microsoft boss' $15m superyacht spotted at Port of Aberdeen
The move will see the practice extend to the unit next door. Image: Google Maps.
Huntly Dental Practice to expand - with scope for thousands of extra patients
Rosehill Court was cordoned off by police. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man due in court following alleged stabbing at Aberdeen high-rise
Philip Benzies, owner of Benzies Produce, with Asda Huntly produce colleague Rhys McWilliam and section leader Rebecca MacDougall.
North-east farmers land big parsnip deal with Asda
Sport Aberdeen are reaching for ways to make more money from the city's football pitches, like this one at Sheddocksley. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Costs struggle revealed as 'every football match played on a Sport Aberdeen pitch costs…
Alexander Robertson
Kintore cannabis farmer grew drugs for terminally ill family members, court told
ARI
Fire crews tackle basement blaze at Aberdeen hospital
Moray Cup relaunch.
Nostalgia, sugar tax and taste tests: How north-east duo struck deal to bring back…
Bridge of Don homes
Golf bosses fight plans for 333 homes at old AECC site
3

Conversation