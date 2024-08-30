Aberdeen marketing agency named one of world’s best places to work

Aberdeen marketing agency Fifth Ring has been named one of the best places to work in the world.

The Huntly Street base firm has been certified as a Great Place to Work in what it has described as “the most respected workplace accreditation”.

Fifth Ring, which also has offices in Singapore and Houston, took part in the comprehensive two-step certification process earlier this year with staff all taking part in the survey.

Results showed 93% of respondents said they were proud to tell people they worked for the company.

Key to Great Place to Work success

Fifth Ring founder and chief executive Ian Ord believes open communication, work recognition, mentoring and no office politics has been key to the award.

He said: “There is precious little that we do not share with colleagues about the business.

“Individuals are empowered, challenged and supported to do their best work.

“There is engagement right across the company in our annual business planning and our quarterly reviews so that we are all aligned on where we are going and how we are going to get there.

“And, a complete absence of office politics. Above all we strive to create a fun working environment.

“Achieving this certification is testament to our commitment to creating a culture of excellence where every team member feels valued, engaged and inspired.

“It’s not just about being a great place to work, it’s about being a place where people truly love to work, and creating an environment that retains and attracts the very best talent.”

Aberdeen recruitment drive

Fifth Ring, which employs 50 people globally, offers a variety of services including brand development, web design, and public and media relations.

It employs 31 people in its Aberdeen office with a recruitment drive currently underway for another four members of staff.

Ian said: “We’ve got four positions available which includes a junior copywriter.

“We are a firm believer in youth. It’s a youthful business and often recruit for entry positions in the hope we can bring people on.

“We have a recruitment plan that goes in to 2025.”

Strong year of trading

The business-to-business marketing firm has seen a strong 12 months of trading with revenue totalling almost £5 million for the year ending March 2023.

Ian said: “We finished the year with the additional £1.5m. It took us to almost £5m in revenue to the end of March 2023.

“Right now our revenue is looking on track to be by more than a million on this year.

“So far we are up on last year quite significantly, running ahead of our target by about another £200,000. It’s tracking well.”

Great Place To Work is the international authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work, said: “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Fifth Ring stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”