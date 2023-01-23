Aberdeen-based marketing specialist Fifth Ring targeting further growth and new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen-based marketing specialist Fifth Ring targeting further growth and new jobs

By Kelly Wilson
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 7:46 am
Business growth at Fifth Ring pictured is founder and chief executive Ian Ord. Image Fifth Ring
Business growth at Fifth Ring pictured is founder and chief executive Ian Ord. Image Fifth Ring

Business-to-business marketing firm Fifth Ring is to further grow its Aberdeen team on the back of a strong 12 months of trading.

The company, which also has offices in Houston and Singapore, is looking to add account directors, account managers and an associate accountant to its Granite City office.

It comes following a year which included working with more than a dozen new and several returning clients.

The firm is predicting year-on-year revenue will be up £1.5 million for the current financial year compared to 2021/2022 figures.

International client base

Fifth Ring chief executive Ian Ord said: “It has been a remarkable 12 months, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of the talented people in all of our teams around the globe.

“While we are headquartered in Aberdeen, our client base is truly international, and we enjoy strong relationships with organisations in countries across the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, as well as those closer to home such as Norway, Sweden, France, Germany and of course the UK.

“We have welcomed new clients across multiple industries as we help them build their brands and their business, and the expansion into new areas is something we are all proud of.”

Employing 50 people, the company was ranked as the highest performing Scottish Agency by the B2B Marketing UK Agencies Benchmarking Report in 2022, and has been shortlisted for several industry awards in the last 12 months.

Continue to grow

It offers a variety of services including brand development, web design, creative, inbound marketing, lead generation and public and media relations, moved to bigger premises in Singapore late last year.

Mr Ord said: “Our business is about change.

“We change buying behaviours, brand perception, performance and ultimately our clients’ bottom line. It’s change for good at every level.

“With continued growth in all three offices, this is certainly an exciting time for us. And with the continual development of new products and investment in our people, I am certain we will go from strength to strength in 2023.”

