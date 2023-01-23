Aberdeen-based marketing specialist Fifth Ring targeting further growth and new jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Business-to-business marketing firm Fifth Ring is to further grow its Aberdeen team on the back of a strong 12 months of trading.

The company, which also has offices in Houston and Singapore, is looking to add account directors, account managers and an associate accountant to its Granite City office.

It comes following a year which included working with more than a dozen new and several returning clients.

The firm is predicting year-on-year revenue will be up £1.5 million for the current financial year compared to 2021/2022 figures.

International client base

Fifth Ring chief executive Ian Ord said: “It has been a remarkable 12 months, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of the talented people in all of our teams around the globe.

“While we are headquartered in Aberdeen, our client base is truly international, and we enjoy strong relationships with organisations in countries across the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, as well as those closer to home such as Norway, Sweden, France, Germany and of course the UK.

“We have welcomed new clients across multiple industries as we help them build their brands and their business, and the expansion into new areas is something we are all proud of.”

Employing 50 people, the company was ranked as the highest performing Scottish Agency by the B2B Marketing UK Agencies Benchmarking Report in 2022, and has been shortlisted for several industry awards in the last 12 months.

Continue to grow

It offers a variety of services including brand development, web design, creative, inbound marketing, lead generation and public and media relations, moved to bigger premises in Singapore late last year.

Mr Ord said: “Our business is about change.

“We change buying behaviours, brand perception, performance and ultimately our clients’ bottom line. It’s change for good at every level.

“With continued growth in all three offices, this is certainly an exciting time for us. And with the continual development of new products and investment in our people, I am certain we will go from strength to strength in 2023.”