Aberdeen energy firm brings in ‘key asset’ to boost its ‘extensive growth phase’

It comes just after the company opened a new city centre office.

By Kelly Wilson
Malcolm Charles has been appointed new business development manager at Zenith Energy. Image: Mearns & Gill
Malcolm Charles has been appointed new business development manager at Zenith Energy. Image: Mearns & Gill

Aberdeen- headquartered well management firm Zenith Energy has appointed Malcolm Charles as its new business development manager.

The firm said Malcolm brings more than 22 years of experience in the sector and will be a “key asset” in ongoing expansion plans.

Zenith Energy, which also has offices in Australia, Senegal and Abu Dhabi, moved in to new city headquarters last month.

It said Malcolm, who has previously worked for Mearns & Gill, Coretrax and Baker Hughes, will be “instrumental” as the company continues to innovate and extend its reach in the energy and wells arena.

‘Positive impact’

Founder and managing director Martin Booth said: “We welcome Malcolm to the team. We are going through an extensive growth phase of the business and are excited to see the positive impact Malcolm will have on our journey toward this, as well as helping us power a sustainable future.”

The business said it had “an exceptional financial performance” in 2023 with turnover in excess of £32 million, an increase of 34% year on year.

Aberdeen Zenith Energy's managing director Martin Booth
Martin Booth, Zenith Energy managing director. Image: Mearns & Gill.

It has taken up 2,000 sq ft of extra office space after opening at 13 Bon Accord Square and builds on the company’s existing premises at 3 Bon Accord Square.

The new office space will house Zenith Energy’s team of engineers with 40 staff based across both offices in Aberdeen.

Energy sector lead

Last year the company’s global headcount surpassed 200 employees, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions, an Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist.

Zenith Energy said the appointment shows “dedication to attracting top talent as it continues to lead in the energy sector”.

Malcolm said: “I am thrilled to join Zenith Energy at such a pivotal moment.

“The company’s vision for innovation and sustainable growth aligns perfectly with my passion for making a difference in the energy sector.

“I look forward to contributing to the company’s success and supporting our clients in achieving their goals.”

