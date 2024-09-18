Aberdeen employment lawyer to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen employment lawyer to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast

The theme of the second cHeRries Business Breakfast, taking place on Wednesday October 2, focuses on respectful culture in the workplace.

Natalie Jennings
Gillian Donald of Blackadders LLP
Gillian Donald, partner at Blackadders LLP, is well-known for speaking about employment law topics in an informative and engaging manner.

An Aberdeen employment law specialist will speak at next months cHeRries Business Breakfast being held in Aberdeen.

Blackadders LLP partner Gillian Donald will give her take on fostering a respectful culture in the workplace.

With 67 partners and solicitors, Blackadders has a broad spectrum of expertise ranging from family matters to business and commercial specialities, including employment, dispute resolution, technology and gaming and commercial real estate and contracts.

The speakers and local businesses taking part in the cHeRries Business Breakfast event are proud to support such a meaningful cause.

cHeRries to host second Business Breakfast next month

Gillian joined Blackadders as employment law partner in November 2023.

She said: “After the success of the cHeRries conference and awards in June, Blackadders is delighted to be supporting the local HR community by sponsoring this event.  ”

Gillian is the first employment lawyer based in Aberdeen and is one of five partners within Blackadders LLP who work throughout Scotland.

She has more than 20 years’ experience advising on all aspects of employment law.

Gillian grew up in Northern Ireland but the Granite City became her home after she studied law at Aberdeen University. She qualified as a solicitor in 2001, specialising in employment law.

Most of her legal career to date was spent with Stronachs, where she was a partner and head of the employment team.

Clients appreciate her “straight-talking” approach and her practical solution-focused advice.

She and the rest of the Blackadders team are looking forward to attending the cHeRries Business Breakfast.

She said: “This event is focusing on ‘fostering a respectful culture in the workplace’ and I am looking forward to talking about the employment law aspects of this, and the importance of a having a workplace in which all employees can feel valued and respected.”

cHeRries will hold its second Business Breakfast on Wednesday October 2 2024 from 8.15am to 11.30am at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen.

Tickets are £25 or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT) and includes breakfast rolls and refreshments. 

Visit www.cherriesbusinessbreakfast.co.uk to secure your spot today.

