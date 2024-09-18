Aberdeen employment lawyer to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast

An Aberdeen employment law specialist will speak at next months cHeRries Business Breakfast being held in Aberdeen.

Blackadders LLP partner Gillian Donald will give her take on fostering a respectful culture in the workplace.

With 67 partners and solicitors, Blackadders has a broad spectrum of expertise ranging from family matters to business and commercial specialities, including employment, dispute resolution, technology and gaming and commercial real estate and contracts.

The speakers and local businesses taking part in the cHeRries Business Breakfast event are proud to support such a meaningful cause.

Gillian joined Blackadders as employment law partner in November 2023.

She said: “After the success of the cHeRries conference and awards in June, Blackadders is delighted to be supporting the local HR community by sponsoring this event. ”

Gillian is the first employment lawyer based in Aberdeen and is one of five partners within Blackadders LLP who work throughout Scotland.

She has more than 20 years’ experience advising on all aspects of employment law.

Gillian grew up in Northern Ireland but the Granite City became her home after she studied law at Aberdeen University. She qualified as a solicitor in 2001, specialising in employment law.

Most of her legal career to date was spent with Stronachs, where she was a partner and head of the employment team.

Clients appreciate her “straight-talking” approach and her practical solution-focused advice.

She and the rest of the Blackadders team are looking forward to attending the cHeRries Business Breakfast.

She said: “This event is focusing on ‘fostering a respectful culture in the workplace’ and I am looking forward to talking about the employment law aspects of this, and the importance of a having a workplace in which all employees can feel valued and respected.”

cHeRries will hold its second Business Breakfast on Wednesday October 2 2024 from 8.15am to 11.30am at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen.

Tickets are £25 or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT) and includes breakfast rolls and refreshments.

Visit www.cherriesbusinessbreakfast.co.uk to secure your spot today.