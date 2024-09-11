Aberdeenshire survey boss laser focused on reaching million pound turnover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire survey boss laser focused on reaching million pound turnover

The business has tripled its workforce in the past two years.

By Kelly Wilson
Jamie Watt has ambitions to see his firm break £1 million turnover by next year. Image: Korero
Jamie Watt has ambitions to see his firm break £1 million turnover by next year. Image: Korero

An Aberdeenshire survey business has secured more than £200,000 of contract wins within the past three months.

Adaptive Surveys boss Jamie Watt is now targeting £1 million turnover in the next six months.

The company, based in Westhill’s Arnhall Business Park, has more than tripled in size since it launched in 2022.

It has seen year-on-year growth of 46% and is expecting to achieve further year-on-year growth of 60% by the end of this year.

Adaptive Surveys gone from ‘strength to strength’

Jamie launched the business, which uses laser scanning and point cloud technology to build highly accurate 2D and 3D models, following a number of years working as a chartered surveyor in the private sector before moving to a global oil services firm.

He always knew the demand would be there for his services but admits he didn’t expect the company to grow as quickly as it has.

Jamie said: “When you launch any new business you can do the plan and figure out the best case scenario.

Jamie Watt, owner of Adaptive Surveys, pictured in 2022 when the business launched.

“It’s been a really enjoyable experience and it’s all clicked together.

“It’s all been organic growth and addressing the needs of the clients at the right time.

“We’ve gone from strength to strength.”

£1m turnover target

The team have a combined 40 years of experience and are currently working with local authorities, architects and civil and structural engineering firms, as well as within the renewables sector.

In the last three months alone, it has secured contracts totalling more than £200,000 with energy, infrastructure, and distillery companies and expects to achieve a turnover in excess of £1m by 2025.

Jamie said: “The thought was £1m by next year but it might happen this year.

“Considering my target I planned for this year was hit by June it’s looking pretty promising.

“I need to have a think of my target for next year now.”

Ambitions to work across globe

Recent contact wins include working with a North Sea operator to create a highly detailed model, known as digital twin, of one of their assets.

This will support future maintenance and planning.

The company also helped a whisky distillery create full drawings and 3D models of their Jura distillery.

Adaptive Surveys is also working with a road maintenance and management company to survey a steep roadside slope in the Highlands. It is using drones to scan the slope to monitor its stability.

Jamie has ambitions to attract new work in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

