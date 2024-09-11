Aberdeenshire survey boss laser focused on reaching million pound turnover

An Aberdeenshire survey business has secured more than £200,000 of contract wins within the past three months.

Adaptive Surveys boss Jamie Watt is now targeting £1 million turnover in the next six months.

The company, based in Westhill’s Arnhall Business Park, has more than tripled in size since it launched in 2022.

It has seen year-on-year growth of 46% and is expecting to achieve further year-on-year growth of 60% by the end of this year.

Adaptive Surveys gone from ‘strength to strength’

Jamie launched the business, which uses laser scanning and point cloud technology to build highly accurate 2D and 3D models, following a number of years working as a chartered surveyor in the private sector before moving to a global oil services firm.

He always knew the demand would be there for his services but admits he didn’t expect the company to grow as quickly as it has.

Jamie said: “When you launch any new business you can do the plan and figure out the best case scenario.

“It’s been a really enjoyable experience and it’s all clicked together.

“It’s all been organic growth and addressing the needs of the clients at the right time.

“We’ve gone from strength to strength.”

£1m turnover target

The team have a combined 40 years of experience and are currently working with local authorities, architects and civil and structural engineering firms, as well as within the renewables sector.

In the last three months alone, it has secured contracts totalling more than £200,000 with energy, infrastructure, and distillery companies and expects to achieve a turnover in excess of £1m by 2025.

Jamie said: “The thought was £1m by next year but it might happen this year.

“Considering my target I planned for this year was hit by June it’s looking pretty promising.

“I need to have a think of my target for next year now.”

Ambitions to work across globe

Recent contact wins include working with a North Sea operator to create a highly detailed model, known as digital twin, of one of their assets.

This will support future maintenance and planning.

The company also helped a whisky distillery create full drawings and 3D models of their Jura distillery.

Adaptive Surveys is also working with a road maintenance and management company to survey a steep roadside slope in the Highlands. It is using drones to scan the slope to monitor its stability.

Jamie has ambitions to attract new work in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.