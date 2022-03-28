Aberdeen survey business heralds strong launch with six-figure contract wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen survey business has secured more than £200,000 in contract wins in its first month of trading.

Adaptive Surveys was launched by Jamie Watt at the start of this year.

Since then he has landed a number of contracts totaling more than £200,000 in one month, and has a further 30 projects in the pipeline which could amount to an additional £500,000 in revenue this year.

Mr Watt launched the business, which specialises in dimensional point cloud surveys for the built environment, following a number of years working as a chartered surveyor in the private sector before moving to a global oil services firm, where he managed its construction portfolio in Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.

Strong start to business

The team, comprising of Mr Watt and three other full-time employees, have a combined 40 years of experience and are currently working with local authorities, architects and civil and structural engineering firms, as well as within the renewables sector.

Mr Watt said: “We have seen a really strong start to the business as the services we offer are very specialised and we are the only survey business operating in Aberdeen who focus on the built environment in this way.

“We have already been involved in the regeneration of Aberdeen city centre by providing high-resolution 3D surveys of Union Street and the surrounds before developing further modelling of various statues and balustrades.

“It is a privilege to be part of the legacy for the future of the city.”

The business delivers point cloud surveys, an innovative was of gathering billions of individual spatial measurements quickly and accurately using laser scanning, mobile mapping and drone surveys.

Further 3D modelling can be undertaken.

Support the city in transition to renewables

Mr Watt added: “We’ve also been delivering mobile mapping services for wind farm developers which assists with the transport of wind turbine components and we are delighted to support Aberdeen in its transition to renewables.”

The team has already been involved in a number of Scottish projects, including laser scanning the National Museum of Scotland, 3D modelling and laser scanning the Palace Theatre in Kilmarnock, and drone LiDAR (light detection and radar) surveys for 14 miles of powerlines in Perthshire.

Mr Watt, who has plans to increase the team in the coming year, has ambitions to expand into the central belt and attract new work in Africa and the Middle East.