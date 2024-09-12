Aberdeen office block up for auction for £1.65 million

An Aberdeen office building which is home to eight businesses is up for auction with a guide price of £1.65 million.

The property on Albyn Terrace in the west end of the city centre recently saw £250,000 worth of refurbishments completed.

The investment opportunity, presented by Acuitus, will go on a live auction on September 25.

The property is currently home to Handelsbanken, Ancala Midstream Acquisitions, Prism Energy, Patterson Healthcare, Rubislaw Relocations, Ryden, Nursing Co-operative and I-Learner’s Hub.

It also has one vacant space in the garage area.

Albyn Terrace office investment opportunity

The property is made up of three interlinked terraced buildings with business accommodation across four floors.

Acuitus said the building, which currently makes £198,730 each year in rent, mostly offers open plan modern contemporary suites.

It described the premises as an “architecturally attractive” category B listed building, made of granite and slate construction.

The selling agent also said the building lies in a “prominent location” in the west end of Aberdeen city centre, with office space totalling 11,638 sq. ft.

Mhairi Archibald of Acuitus said: “These assets all indicate that the Aberdeen commercial property market is beginning to move again.

“As has been seen more broadly across the sector, assets which have been modernised or offer strong residential conversion potential will both attract investor interest.”

Its brochure states: “The landlord has recently invested £250,000 into the property, including roof repairs, two new boilers and the redecoration of the common areas.

“A total of 24 car exclusive car parking spaces are provided with the property.

“The private car park at the rear provides 20 car spaces has a barrier entry system.

“Four additional car parking spaces are provided at the rear of the property.”

There are also eight lock-up garages within the site boundaries which are accessed from the lane to the rear.

Other Aberdeen properties amongst live auction

Four other Aberdeen commercial properties are amongst those on auction later this month.

A traditional warehouse near Aberdeen harbour, which currently takes in £70,000 a year in rent, will be up for grabs.

With a guide price of £250,000, the substantial stone built detached industrial building offers an extensive storage and workshop area with vehicle access to the building.

A grade B listed townhouse office in Golden Square is also amongst those going under the hammer, with a price of £250,000.

The building is an end terraced town house which has been extended to the rear and presents an opportunity to create seven residential flats.

A Holburn Street office building up with a guide price of £250,000 to £275,000.

The property comprises self-contained office accommodation on the first, second and third floors, with entrance from Alford Place.

It also has planning consent for nine residential flats.

Another office building, this time on Queens Terrace, is up for grabs at £395,000. The property is a traditional mid terrace granite townhouse building.

It has four floors and has also been extended to the rear and provides large open plan offices but with cellular offices to the front of the property.