Why new Baird and Anchor centres in Aberdeen will open five years late and AT LEAST £140m over budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why new Baird and Anchor centres in Aberdeen will open five years late and AT LEAST £140m over budget

The latest update on the project came more than a decade after it was announced.

Years of delays could soon be over for the Baird and Anchor units in Aberdeen.
Years of delays could soon be over for the Baird and Anchor units in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

New maternity and cancer units at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary could finally open next summer – five years late and £140 million more expensive than first thought.

The Baird and Anchor plans date back more than a decade.

When they were announced in 2014, it was tipped to cost a relatively modest £120m.

Since then, cash-strapped NHS Grampian has been pummelled by crisis after crisis.

Our front page headline announcing the plans in 2014. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

And now, a new report has pushed the opening date back to 2025 while warning that the ultimate price tag might top the current £261m figure.

The dossier uncovers the recent hurdles that have sent both the completion date and the costs soaring.

At a meeting today, health chiefs heard more about the troubled project as they learned that finally some real progress was being made…

The latest on Baird and Anchor Aberdeen work delays

The Baird Family Hospital will be Aberdeen’s new maternity hospital, offering breast screening services and a neonatal unit too.

And the Anchor Centre will provide haematology and oncology services.

Both were expected to be completed in 2020, but construction did not begin until 2021.

Work taking place at the Anchor centre this week. Image Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The projects fell victim to construction delays and soaring costs during the pandemic.

And then, concerns were raised by infection control experts about water and ventilation systems.

The extra work included removing 170 sinks from the buildings.

The Baird Hospital and Anchor Centre pictured here in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

These have now finally been resolved, at some expense, with final reports expected to be approved this month.

How much will this cost?

The final cost rose to £261m, but new documents indicate this sum “remains under pressure” as the “anticipated costs change”.

They say the amendments made to redress the infection concerns “will result in additional costs”.

But the report adds: “However, funding arrangements have been agreed in principle by the Scottish Government pending final agreement of the outstanding design matters.”

The meeting heard that discussions over cash continue, with Holyrood officials visiting the site for a tour yesterday.

Original concept images. Image: NHS Grampian/PA Wire

Are you looking forward to the units opening? Let us know in our comments section below

So when will the Baird and Anchor units in Aberdeen delays end?

A report states: “The project is at an important stage with construction works to the Anchor Centre nearing completion.

“Works to the Baird Family Hospital are progressing in accordance with the updated construction programme.”

The Anchor Centre could now be ready by this winter.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 

However, project director Colin Adam advised that medical staff would probably be too busy to move at that time of year.

He added: “Winter is not an ideal time for a move of that nature. We are probably looking at a spring move.”

The Baird Family Hospital is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

How boss plans to solve ARI ambulance queuing crisis with ‘rapid release’ scheme

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Austin Arango Smith died in Colombia on Sunday. Image: Facebook.
Heartbroken mum of Banff fisherman pays tribute to 'loving and caring' son at funeral…
Police visited the store this morning to investigate the incident.
16-year-old worker left shaken after armed robber raids Northfield shop
Asda, Dyce.
Prolific Aberdeen shoplifter stole DVDs worth more than £5,000
The Romany man had a problem with alcohol abuse and his partner had been a victim of domestic violence
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures
Clinterty roundabout
Roadworks to remain in place today on A96 at Clinterty roundabout
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Lout's chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family
Shopfront of new Mint Velvet store in Union Square
Mint Velvet welcomes customers to its new Union Square store
From left: John Wink, Mark Anderson, Scott McCombie, Bruce McCombie, Ashley Adams, Karan Batra, Calum Wright and Philip Adams outside the Stag Hotel in Banchory.
'Banchory Buzz' for Big Mannys' Pizza as new branch opens
Liam and Noel Gallagher
No pre-sales or miserable queues for this Aberdeen Oasis concert
Locator of Lumsden Primary School, near Alford. 08/03/18. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
'Confused' man led boy, 13, into woods near school and sexually assaulted him

Conversation