Vandals damage historic Aberdeenshire castle

Vandals have targeted a historic castle in Aberdeenshire.

Damage has been caused to the mortar and stonework within the Brew House on site at Huntly Castle.

The 12th century ruin, which is cared for by Historic Environment Scotland, was vandalised while closed to the public.

Police believe the damage was cause between 4:30pm on Saturday, August 24 and 9:30am on Sunday, August 25.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information.

A post shared by police online states: “We are appealing for information in relation to vandalism at Huntly Castle, Castle Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form online, quoting incident number 1787 of August 26.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Historic Environment Scotland are unable to comment while police inquiries are ongoing.