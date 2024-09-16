New Union Street barber school looks to be cut above with £4,999 course

A school to develop fully qualified barbers in just 15 weeks is to open on Union Street in Aberdeen.

The Sovereign Academy reduces the traditional barbering apprenticeship by more than 70% through its intensive full-time course with formal qualifications.

The school will take its first intake of students next month.

Students will initially train at Sovereign Grooming’s existing Union Street salon.

The training arm of the business plans to move into its own dedicated unit nearby in the coming months.

The Sovereign Academy offers a formal SVQ Level 2 course in barbering at a cost of £4,999.

Owner on need for Aberdeen barber school

The academy is led by Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross. He said there was a need for more trained barbers entering the industry.

He said: “Union Street is where it all started for us. We are delighted to be expanding the Sovereign Academy here in the north-east.

“The growing popularity of grooming services, along with an increasing demand for more specialised and high-quality barbering, has outpaced the number of trained professionals entering the industry.

“This gap has been further widened by the pandemic, which affected training programs and led to some barbers leaving the profession.

“Barbering academies like Sovereign Grooming are crucial to addressing this shortage by training the next generation of skilled barbers.”

Mr Ross cut Sir Andy Murray’s hair before a tournament in December 2022.

Apprentice award win

Adam Sawers, who works at Sovereign Grooming in Aberdeen, quit his job to train at the Sovereign Academy in Edinburgh.

He won apprentice of the year at this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Mr Ross added: “Adam’s award success really validates our training model, which ultimately allows our graduates more time on the floor honing their skills.

“Adam has trained, built a client base and won a national award in the same time most apprentices take to simply qualify as a barber.

“He is one of many who have gone on to great things and we look forward to setting a new generation of Aberdeen barbers on the path to national success.”