Aberdeen tool rental boss on his £6 million revenue ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen tool rental boss on his £6 million revenue ambitions

Marc Gerrard left school at the age of 15 with a determination to one day be his own boss.

By Kelly Wilson
Marc Gerrard left school at the age of 15 with the ambition of being his own boss one day. Image: RenQuip
Marc Gerrard left school at the age of 15 with the ambition of being his own boss one day. Image: RenQuip

When Marc Gerrard left Aberdeen’s Bankhead Academy he always knew he wanted to run his own business.

As a 15-year-old he just wasn’t sure what that would be.

Now fast forward 28 years and the 43-year-old is co-founder of tool manufacturer and rental business RenQuip aiming for a £6 million revenue within the next three years.

Marc and John Morgan set up the Dyce-based business in 2021 with the backing of investment company IV7 Renewables, headed by Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan.

The duo have since gone on to see their employee headcount nearly treble in the space of two years and revenue triple.

Journey from apprentice

Marc started his working career as an apprentice mechanic at Aberdeen Tool Rental where he spent 14 years working in various positions.

He then left and joined EnerMech, which was co-owned by Doug and Michael, and worked for eight years before joining HTL Group.

Marc said: “I left school early and started working for ATR.

“When I was approached by Doug and told he was starting another business which would then become EnerMech I saw it as a great opportunity to join them both.

“At EnerMech I worked through various positions but it was always in the equipment and rental area.”

RenQuip founders John Morgan and Marc Gerrard. Image: RenQuip

During this time Marc completed his degree in business management at Robert Gordon University.

He was then presented with an opportunity to HTL Group, also based in Aberdeen.

He said: “When the opportunity came along I was already thinking about what would be the next steps for me.

“I always wanted to have and run my own business.

“I was conscious of the fact I’d been with ATR and EnerMech for a long time. I needed to get some experience at senior management level before I took the leap myself.”

Start of RenQuip plan

Marc spent five years there but when the company got bought over by Enerpac he knew it was time to move on and start thinking about his own business ambitions.

He said: “I got a real depth of knowledge during my five years there.

“When it was bought over I stuck around for a year but six months in I realised it wasn’t for me.

“Enerpac is a New York stock exchange listed company. Really corporate and a lot of red tape to make a decision.

RenQuip founders John Morgan and Marc Gerrard are looking to keep growing revenue and staff numbers. Image:  RenQuip

“That environment doesn’t fit with my nature. I’m the type of guy who likes to get things done.

“At that point I had started thinking about what the my business would look like and how it would be funded.

“Things were going through my mind but I hadn’t put anything on paper yet.”

Marc was then approached by Doug who knew he was keen to start his own business.

He said: “Doug had sold Enermech and he ultimately started I7V.

“He explained what he was going to be doing and liked what I’d done in the past.

“He asked if my ambition was still to do something for myself because I’d told him this when I left.

“I had to come up with a business plan to present to him and we’d see if we could make something happen.”

‘Potential and knew we could deliver’

Two weeks later Marc spoke to his former Enerpak colleague John who was working his notice.

John to left school and entered the world of engineering with his first appointment as a welding apprentice with British Rail.

In 2006 he joined Equalizer International a design, manufacture and distribution company focused on flange maintenance tools as engineering design manager and progressed through group engineering and operations director positions to become managing director in 2016.

Then after some time with Enerpak the duo realised they both has good ideas and put them together to create RenQuip.

Inside of the RenQuip warehouse. unknown. Image: RenQuip

Marc said: “We decided to combine both ideas to the business plan and pitch to I7V.

“Then 18 months later we started the business.

“The guys saw the potential and clearly believed we could deliver on it.”

Global ambitions

RenQuip had five members of staff by the end of the first year and is now up to 14.

In its first year of trading it finished the year 20% up on forecast which was more than £1m.

The manufacturer of hydraulic and mechanical equipment has also enjoyed substantial global expansion and recently won a “significant order” for a Saudi Arabian operator.

It also does work in other countries including USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, Qatar, Israel, Iraq and South Korea.

Marc said: “We tripled in size within the second year and have so far seen solid growth.

“Just now we are tracking above target for our third year.

“By the end of 2025 we’ll be up to 20 people and anticipate by 2027 we’ll be pushing 30.

“We are aiming for £6m revenue in next three years.”

More from Business

(Left)  New Head of the Elgin office Scott Dunbar pictured at the firm's new headquarters with Craig MacPherson(right), who has led the Elgin office for the last 15 years.
Why Johnston Carmichael has swapped the town centre for Elgin Business Park
Black Isle Bar general manager Andy Simpson in the Church Street bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Bar: City centre pub's boom in popularity proved Inverness's appetite for craft…
UK dairy farming
Labour shortages threaten UK's farming future
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex lands spicy supermarket deal
Lone traditional Scottish Highlands white croft house
Scottish crofting worth 'staggering' £588 million a year
Maya Vertigans found her client base growing while in a part-time role and now runs Planner Bee VA Services. Image: DCT Media/Planner Bee VA Services
Young Aberdeen entrepreneur on creating two businesses by the age of 25
Laura Scott holding teacup standing at Ditsy Teacup counter.
Why Ditsy Teacup owner chose running tiny Elgin cafe over move to Australia
Old Cabrach School.
New coastguard station for Gordonstoun, Cabrach former school set for transformation and new homes…
Funeral director mum Kathleen MacIntosh, mortuary manager son Paul Scott, and daughter Mandy Scott, who is also in the funeral business. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'Death is our life, and always has been': Meet Kathleen MacIntosh and her family…
L-r RNAS award winners Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson, Nicola Wordie and George Duncan.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society award winners unveiled

Conversation