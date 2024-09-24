Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin urges Jack MacKenzie to keep taking ‘big steps’ in Pittodrie career as contract talks continue

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has challenged left-back Jack MacKenzie to continue taking “big steps” in his Pittodrie career.

MacKenzie has started every game under Thelin in a sensational start to the season with 11 wins from 11 matches.

The 24-year-old pitched in with two assists in the 4-0 win against League Two Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

Thelin recently confirmed there have been positive talks in the bid to secure MacKenzie on a new contract.

Aberdeen youth academy graduate MacKenzie’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

The defender will be free to talk with any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Thelin has been impressed with both MacKenzie’s defensive attributes and his ability to attack down the left flank.

And the Swede is keen to secure the full-back’s long-term future to the club.

He said: “Jack is doing well and taking steps all the time.

“I don’t know so much about last season, but when I speak to Peter (Leven, assistant first team coach), Jack did really well at the end of last season.

“He made a big step in his career.

“Hopefully, he can keep doing that.”

Non-stop energy on the left wing

MacKenzie delivered assists for goals by Kevin Nisbet and Ester Sokler in the win against lower-league Spartans.

Aberdeen will now face Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, November 2 (5.30pm).

Thelin was impressed with MacKenzie’s impact on the left flank during the quarter-final clash with Spartans.

And he highlighted a lung-busting run from an offensive position to get back to defend when the Dons were 4-0 up with just minutes remaining.

Thelin said: “Jack was running up and down all through the game.

“Again, he’s sprinting so much in the second half.

“And, in the last five minutes, Jack ran all the way back and stopped the transition and took on the duel.

“I’m really happy with that.”

MacKenzie reaching 100 appearances

MacKenzie was named Aberdeen’s Young Player of the Year last season.

He recently made his 100th first-team appearance in the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell.

Thelin is delighted to see a youth academy graduate progress to the first-team and make a sustained impact.

He said: “I am always happy when they break through into the team, because they deserve it.

“To have 100 games already at his age is impressive.”

Half-time advice from Rubezic

While MacKenzie pitched in with two assists against Spartans, centre-back Slobodan Rubezic also set up a goal.

Montenegro international defender Rubezic delivered a sublime cross from the right for Leighton Clakson to head home.

That assist came less than a minute into the second half – after Rubezic offered his team-mates some advice in the dressing room during the break.

Thelin said: “At half-time Rubi told everybody we need to put in more crosses.

“The first thing he did was a cross and then a goal.

“He’s a clever guy, he’s a good coach. Easy.”

Thelin on his 11-game winning streak

Under Thelin’s management, Aberdeen have delivered a perfect start the season.

The 100% winning run has secured a Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot and elevated the Reds to second place in the Premiership.

Aberdeen trail Premiership leaders Celtic by goal difference.

Despite the impressive start to the season, Thelin is remaining grounded.

All his focus is now on facing Dundee away on Saturday.

He said: “We have three big competitions and will try to go far in every one.

“But it still has to be game by game – we do that all the time.

“We stay humble and do the hard work.”