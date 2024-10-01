Inverness hotel wins global hospitality award for £8m project

An Inverness hotel was named as the UK’s only winner at a global hospitality awards.

Glen Mhor Hotel picked up its honour at the inaugural world sustainable travel and hospitality awards.

The family-run hotel was given a special commendation in the world’s leading sustainable energy efficiency initiative category.

The ceremony took place in the rainforest of Belize and Glen Mhor Hotel was the only Scottish business in attendance.

The Ness Bank business built a “pioneering” £8 million energy solution centre three years ago.

It saw the removal of 20 gas boilers from the hotel and provided a new water source for heating and hot water.

The water source solution centre was the first of its kind in Scotland and saves Glen Mhor 250 tonnes of carbon per year.

Inverness hotel owner learned a lot at ceremony

Glen Mhor Hotel co-owner and sustainability director, Victoria Erasmus, attended the ceremony in San Ignacio.

She said: “The judges and hosts were impressed by how sustainability was embedded in what we do across the business, and the sheer scale of that.

“How committed we had been in transforming the business around sustainability, fair work and inclusion.

“It was a real honour to represent a family business amongst some of the leading names in hospitality in the world, as well as representing Scotland and the UK.”

Ms Erasmus also enjoyed seeing some of the other initiatives going on around the world.

She added: “Personally, it was an amazing learning experience, and there is so much to bring back from it.

“Some of the initiatives going on around the world are truly remarkable.

“I am even more determined, now, to use that experience to adapt our own climate action plan and to take that to the next level.”

Glen Mhor was also shortlisted in the world leading sustainable water and waste innovation and world’s leading sustainable employer categories.

The hotel’s 146 employees now hold individual green job titles, reflecting their commitment to fair work and inclusion.

Glen Mhor Hotel win at World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards

World sustainable travel and hospitality awards executive vice president, Justin Cooke, praised the Glen Mhor Hotel and Uile Bheast Distillery and Brewery.

He said: “This remarkable achievement reflects how the company is setting the benchmark in sustainable practices.

“And leading the way in creating a net positive future for the travel industry.

“The commitment and vision of the entire team serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Judges recognised the Glen Mhor as leading the path towards a net positive future for the travel industry.

The business has also developed an ambitious climate action plan and embedded ground-breaking Fair Work and inclusion policies.