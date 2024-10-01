Inverness hotel wins global hospitality award for £8m project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hotel wins global hospitality award for £8m project

Glen Mhor Hotel was Scotland's only representative and the only UK winner.

By Alex Banks
Glen Mhor co-owner Victoria Erasmus collects the prize from Justin Cooke, executive vice president of World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards in Belize. Image: Heartland Media
Glen Mhor co-owner Victoria Erasmus collects the prize from Justin Cooke, executive vice president of World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards in Belize. Image: Heartland Media

An Inverness hotel was named as the UK’s only winner at a global hospitality awards.

Glen Mhor Hotel picked up its honour at the inaugural world sustainable travel and hospitality awards.

The family-run hotel was given a special commendation in the world’s leading sustainable energy efficiency initiative category.

The ceremony took place in the rainforest of Belize and Glen Mhor Hotel was the only Scottish business in attendance.

The Ness Bank business built a “pioneering” £8 million energy solution centre three years ago.

It saw the removal of 20 gas boilers from the hotel and provided a new water source for heating and hot water.

The water source solution centre was the first of its kind in Scotland and saves Glen Mhor 250 tonnes of carbon per year.

Inverness hotel owner learned a lot at ceremony

Glen Mhor Hotel co-owner and sustainability director, Victoria Erasmus, attended the ceremony in San Ignacio.

She said: “The judges and hosts were impressed by how sustainability was embedded in what we do across the business, and the sheer scale of that.

“How committed we had been in transforming the business around sustainability, fair work and inclusion.

“It was a real honour to represent a family business amongst some of the leading names in hospitality in the world, as well as representing Scotland and the UK.”

Ms Erasmus also enjoyed seeing some of the other initiatives going on around the world.

Victoria Erasmus inside the hotel’s “ground-breaking” energy centre. Image: Heartland Media

She added: “Personally, it was an amazing learning experience, and there is so much to bring back from it.

“Some of the initiatives going on around the world are truly remarkable.

“I am even more determined, now, to use that experience to adapt our own climate action plan and to take that to the next level.”

Glen Mhor was also shortlisted in the world leading sustainable water and waste innovation and world’s leading sustainable employer categories.

The hotel’s 146 employees now hold individual green job titles, reflecting their commitment to fair work and inclusion.

Glen Mhor Hotel win at World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards

World sustainable travel and hospitality awards executive vice president, Justin Cooke, praised the Glen Mhor Hotel and Uile Bheast Distillery and Brewery.

He said: “This remarkable achievement reflects how the company is setting the benchmark in sustainable practices.

“And leading the way in creating a net positive future for the travel industry.

Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness. Image: Heartland Media

“The commitment and vision of the entire team serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Judges recognised the Glen Mhor as leading the path towards a net positive future for the travel industry.

The business has also developed an ambitious climate action plan and embedded ground-breaking Fair Work and inclusion policies.

