Shop Aberdeen: Retail version of Restaurant Week to lure punters to city centre with promise of bargains galore

Aberdeen traders are promising a weekend of bargains in a fresh drive to bring people into the city centre after traffic ban “storms” have left many at the brink of collapse.

The Shop Aberdeen weekend has been inspired by the successful Aberdeen Restaurant Week concept, where the promise of cut-price deals boosts footfall.

This time, it’s been engineered to provide a “much-needed boost in tough times”.

The announcement comes days before it appears that Aberdeen City Council is poised to make controversial bus gates permanent – despite the “anguished” pleas of local businesses and a petition backed by almost 12,000 locals.

Despite these challenges, Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, said he believes Aberdeen is “still very much the regional retail capital, with an offering second to none north of the Central Belt”.

Bring ‘vibrancy’ to city centre

More than 20 shops and businesses have so far signed up for the weekend which will run from October 24 to 27.

Adrian said: “Our city centre has been beset by so many storms in recent months and weeks, but the best way to weather even the worst of the weather is for everyone to pull together – and that is the whole idea of Shop Aberdeen.”

He added: “It gives businesses and ordinary people from across the north-east the chance to celebrate and enjoy the city’s exceptional retail offering, pick up some unique bargains, all while helping bring some vibrancy to the heart of the Granite City.

“Aberdeen is still very much the regional retail capital, with an offering second to none north of the Central Belt.”

The Business Improvement District is inviting even more traders to join the Shop Aberdeen weekend drive as a crucial part of regenerating the city centre and giving businesses a much-needed boost.

Showcase what city centre offers

Victoria Mutch, owner of Style For Your Shape on Schoolhill, is one retailer championing the event.

She said: “Shop Aberdeen will showcase what Aberdeen high street has to offer.

“In a challenging environment, local businesses are striving to provide a fantastic service and product to entice shoppers to buy local.

“This initiative is a great chance for the public to discover new shops or to visit the household names that have served Aberdeen for decades.

“There are lots of offers from the retailers and I’m proud to say that Style for your Shape will be participating with a fantastic discount across the weekend and a special shopping evening on the Friday.”

Rosemary Michie, of Country Ways and Charles Michies, is also a keen ambassador.

She said: “I’m delighted that Aberdeen Inspired are supporting this new initiative to help shine a spotlight on the retail offering in the city centre. There are some great stores in the city centre, it’s just that people don’t always know about them.

“Using the now established and successful Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks as inspiration, I’ve no doubt this event will become a regular in the diary too.”

Last week, a decision on making Aberdeen’s bus gates permanent was delayed.

However, the reconvened meeting will take place on Friday, October 11.

People urged to support Shop Aberdeen

Adrian has emphasised the people of Aberdeen and the north-east have a crucial role to play.

He said: “We know people have a real desire to see Aberdeen city centre be the best it can be – and that includes those living across the shire who see this as their regional city.

“To have that desire become a reality it takes people making the effort to actually come into the city centre from far and wide to see and rediscover what it has to offer – not least the shopping experience.

“That is why we have launched this special weekend – the first of what we hope will be many celebrations of our retail sector.

“I would urge everyone, from businesses to the public, to join in and Shop Aberdeen.”

If you are a business and want to be part of Shop Aberdeen you can sign up here.

