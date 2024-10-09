Shop Aberdeen: Retail version of Restaurant Week to lure punters to city centre with promise of bargains galore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shop Aberdeen: Retail version of Restaurant Week to lure punters to city centre with promise of bargains galore

The Shop Aberdeen weekend has been described as a "crucial part" of the city centre regeneration.

By Kelly Wilson
Rosemary Michie is one of the traders behind the campaign.
Rosemary Michie is one of the traders behind the campaign. Image: Sxcott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeen traders are promising a weekend of bargains in a fresh drive to bring people into the city centre after traffic ban “storms” have left many at the brink of collapse.

The Shop Aberdeen weekend has been inspired by the successful Aberdeen Restaurant Week concept, where the promise of cut-price deals boosts footfall.

This time, it’s been engineered to provide a “much-needed boost in tough times”.

The announcement comes days before it appears that Aberdeen City Council is poised to make controversial bus gates permanent – despite the “anguished” pleas of local businesses and a petition backed by almost 12,000 locals.

Despite these challenges, Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, said he believes Aberdeen is “still very much the regional retail capital, with an offering second to none north of the Central Belt”.

Bring ‘vibrancy’ to city centre

More than 20 shops and businesses have so far signed up for the weekend which will run from October 24 to 27.

Adrian said: “Our city centre has been beset by so many storms in recent months and weeks, but the best way to weather even the worst of the weather is for everyone to pull together – and that is the whole idea of Shop Aberdeen.”

Adrian Watson . Image: Aberdeen Inspired

He added: “It gives businesses and ordinary people from across the north-east the chance to celebrate and enjoy the city’s exceptional retail offering, pick up some unique bargains, all while helping bring some vibrancy to the heart of the Granite City.

“Aberdeen is still very much the regional retail capital, with an offering second to none north of the Central Belt.”

The Business Improvement District is inviting even more traders to join the Shop Aberdeen weekend drive as a crucial part of regenerating the city centre and giving businesses a much-needed boost.

Showcase what city centre offers

Victoria Mutch, owner of Style For Your Shape on Schoolhill, is one retailer championing the event.

She said: “Shop Aberdeen will showcase what Aberdeen high street has to offer.

“In a challenging environment, local businesses are striving to provide a fantastic service and product to entice shoppers to buy local.

“This initiative is a great chance for the public to discover new shops or to visit the household names that have served Aberdeen for decades.

Victoria Mutch outside her Schoolhill shop Style for your Shape upon opening in July 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Victoria Mutch outside her Schoolhill shop Style for your Shape. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“There are lots of offers from the retailers and I’m proud to say that Style for your Shape will be participating with a fantastic discount across the weekend and a special shopping evening on the Friday.”

Rosemary Michie, of Country Ways and Charles Michies, is also a keen ambassador.

She said: “I’m delighted that Aberdeen Inspired are supporting this new initiative to help shine a spotlight on the retail offering in the city centre. There are some great stores in the city centre, it’s just that people don’t always know about them.

“Using the now established and successful Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks as inspiration, I’ve no doubt this event will become a regular in the diary too.”

Last week, a decision on making Aberdeen’s bus gates permanent was delayed.

However, the reconvened meeting will take place on Friday, October 11.

People urged to support Shop Aberdeen

Adrian has emphasised the people of Aberdeen and the north-east have a crucial role to play.

He said: “We know people have a real desire to see Aberdeen city centre be the best it can be – and that includes those living across the shire who see this as their regional city.

“To have that desire become a reality it takes people making the effort to actually come into the city centre from far and wide to see and rediscover what it has to offer – not least the shopping experience.

“That is why we have launched this special weekend – the first of what we hope will be many celebrations of our retail sector.

“I would urge everyone, from businesses to the public, to join in and Shop Aberdeen.”

If you are a business and want to be part of Shop Aberdeen you can sign up here.

