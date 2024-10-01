Aberdeen clothes shop owner warns of closure as Labour and Tories join forces ahead of FINAL vote on bus gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen clothes shop owner warns of closure as Labour and Tories join forces ahead of FINAL vote on bus gates

The measures could soon be set in stone despite almost 12,000 people pleading for changes this summer.

Aberdeen shopkeeper Victoria Mutch is warning she may have to close her business if bus gates are made permanent.
Aberdeen shopkeeper Victoria Mutch is warning she may have to close her business if bus gates are made permanent.
By Ben Hendry

Victoria Mutch has spent the last year looking on helplessly as takings at her Aberdeen clothes shop dwindle.

The businesswoman opened Style For Your Shape on Schoolhill in the summer of 2022.

For the first 12 months, the independent, size-inclusive business blossomed – attracting new fans and becoming something of a success.

But about a year later, bus gates were installed across the city centre, with traders reporting plummeting profits as customers wary of being fined stayed away.

Amid rising concerns over the traffic bans, The Press and Journal joined with local business leaders to call for a Common Sense Compromise this summer.

Victoria Mutch backed our calls for compromise on the Aberdeen bus gates.

However, the pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears, with councillors poised to make all of the Aberdeen bus gates permanent at a meeting on Wednesday, October 2.

Ahead of the crunch talks, Victoria has spoken out about her bruising 12 months and revealed she may be forced to relocate.

And the council’s Labour and Tory groups have agreed to put their differences aside to form a united front at the last-gasp summit.

Victoria Mutch reveals ongoing impact of Aberdeen bus gates

Speaking ahead of the vote, Victoria revealed she has watched sales slump across the past year.

She said: “We’ve seen the continuation of the reduction in sales throughout the summer.

“We’ve had lower levels of sales for a 12-month period now, since the traffic measures were introduced, compared to a growing and vibrant previous 12 months.”

Victoria Mutch during happier times at her Aberdeen shop in 2022.

The businesswoman explained that pop-up shops in Aberdeenshire and Moray have proved popular – prompting her to consider a move away from Aberdeen city centre.

“The demand and footfall has been high there,” she added.

“It’s making us more inclined to move to these areas from the city if these measures are made permanent.

“Our customers are repeating time and time again they have been put off coming to the city centre as they are confused on where they can go and don’t want to risk a fine.”

The bus gate in Bridge Street in Aberdeen.
The bus gate in Bridge Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What could happen at the meeting?

It was concerns just like these that formed the backbone of the alternate Common Sense Compromise proposals put forward in June.

The council was asked to keep some bus gates, while removing others in an effort to help businesses survive.

During a meeting in July, councillors voted to “ignore businesses and locals” by keeping them in place.

However, there was one glimmer of hope as they ordered officials to conduct studies on the measures suggested by campaigners.

A bus gate on Market Street.

Those studies have now been completed, with elected members urged to keep the controversial traffic bans for good.

At a make-or-break meeting on Wednesday, it seems likely the SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors running the local authority will vote to make them permanent.

However, their political rivals have struck a deal to battle the plans.

Labour and Conservative opposition councillors are poised to join forces in a rare display of unity at the crunch vote tomorrow.

Plea to avoid ‘political point-scoring’ in bid to save businesses

Conservative councillor Ryan Houghton said: “Wednesday’s meeting offers a chance to put past disagreements behind us and work together on a plan strongly supported by the city centre business community – and those who rely on it.

“If the SNP/Lib Dems back our cross-party amendment for a sensible compromise, without political point-scoring, we can signal that the city is open for business and the council has listened.

“We have to get this right. It is not good enough to simply look for reasons to do nothing. Aberdeen deserves better.”

There's debate around the threat of Aberdeen City Council losing out on money by axing Aberdeen bus gates.
The Aberdeen's bus gates have come under fire for more than a year now.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik said: “The Common Sense Compromise proposals are a start to the journey that is required to keep Aberdeen alive.

“This is about the opposition coming together to see if the administration can finally see the damage they are doing to business.”

Traders issue ‘anguished plea for help’

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson warned that cementing the bus gates would be “a hammer blow to city centre businesses who have already made it clear they are fighting for their survival”.

Emily McDonald, Adrian Watson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick.
Backing the bus gates Common Sense Compromise: Emily McDonald, Adrian Watson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick.

What do you think should happen at the meeting? Let us know in our comments section below

He added: “The Common Sense Compromise Campaign was not a protest.

“It was an anguished plea for urgent help from traders who face permanent closure in the wake of falling footfall and the perception Aberdeen is closed for business.

“Council leaders promised to listen to not only those businesses, but also to the 11,700 people who signed the online petition demanding a compromise.

“This report from officials recommending bus gates – introduced as an experiment, remember – become permanent will be met with dismay, to say the least.”

The business leader says the council needs to “recognise the need to transition to a more sustainable Aberdeen”, while accepting the bus gates “are damaging our city centre economy”.

He asked: “Surely there is a better way forward?

“How many businesses have to fail before the goal of a greener city succeeds?”

Conversation