Aberdeen office provider reveals city centre building now fully let

The SRE Group said it is adding more high profile projects to its north-east portfolio in order to become a "bigger player".

By Alex Banks
A second phase of modern offices are being refurbished. Image: Skylark Public Relations
The first phase of a major Aberdeen office project has been fully let according to its owners.

The SRE Group has added Kenton Black Scotland to its tenants at its Merchant Exchange building in the city centre.

It is the fifth business to call the refurbished offices home, before phase two – which is expected to be finished early next year – will add a further four spaces.

SRE Group consultant John Grewar is in charge of the lettings and believes this is only the beginning for the firm in the north-east.

Kenton Black Scotland addition

National recruitment company Kenton Black Scotland is taking the final fully-fitted suite.

It joins James Gibb Property Management, Aberdeen Inspired, Borealis Maritime and Envizion.

Kenton Black managing director Ryan Garland said the company was on the lookout for an Aberdeen city centre home.

He said: “We viewed two SRE properties, Union Point and Merchant Exchange.

Six suites are now fully let. Image: Skylark Public Relations

“Both office buildings had been refurbished to a high standard. Modern, welcoming and with excellent communal facilities.

“We chose Merchant Exchange for its perfect, central location in an historic part of the city centre that retains cobbled streets.

“As well as excellent restaurants and café options within walking distance.”

The location is adjacent to Aberdeen City Council’s proposed new market.

Merchant Exchange can make SRE Group ‘big players’ in north-east

Mr Grewar said The SRE Group wants to become a “big player” in the Aberdeen office market.

He believes projects, like Merchant Exchange can help to achieve its goal.

Mr Grewar said: “We’ve been in Aberdeen for a number of years but only recently have become a bigger player in the market.

“In essence, we look to bring new office models, which we already use across the country, to Aberdeen.

“It’s very pleasing to see what we’ve introduced be received so well with such an adapting market.”

John Grewar of SRE Group. Image: Skylark Public Relations

Mr Grewar feels the second phase will cater to three or four more businesses and is also confident people want to come back to the city centre.

He added: “The fact that the first phase was let so quickly is testament to the demand in Aberdeen for high-quality flexible space.

“We want to make sure smaller and larger office spaces are available, and we have other projects.

“We’ve taken on a big scheme in the former Caledonian House. It should be known that Merchant Exchange won’t be a one-off investment from us.”

