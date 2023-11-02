Breaking: New Aberdeen Market APPROVED in £50m bid to boost city centre

Plans for a new Aberdeen Market have been approved in a £50 million gambit to transform the city centre.

Construction is now poised to begin on the major new destination within the coming months.

The proposals, which have been years in the making, went before members of the planning committee today.

The milestone moment came more than a year after the downtrodden former market building was reduced to rubble.

Taking inspiration from trendy street food spots elsewhere, the new Aberdeen Market will have space for 10 food and drink outlets – and a bar run by local brewers Fierce Beer.

There are hopes that the multi-million-pound project will lead the “renaissance” of the struggling city centre.

New Aberdeen Market approved after design changes ‘shaped by public’

Previous plans for the site were approved last May.

But these were later revised, with the meeting hearing that “public feedback” had shaped the new designs.

Now, a large canopy originally envisaged to stretch across The Green will be removed – after residents said they quite liked the open space available there following the demolition of the old market.

That area will now be used to host everything from farmers markets to screenings of sports tournaments such as Wimbledon or big football matches.

It was a change operator McGinty’s Group lobbied for.

And the concrete frontage of the old BHS building facing Union Street will no longer be retained, making way for a glass structure.

There were some questions over a walkway used to link the front of the building to the new market itself on The Green.

Officers reassured councillors that the small bridge over the East Green wouldn’t need to be covered.

Councillors unanimously voted to rubber-stamp the revised scheme, which is ultimately expected to employ 200 people.

New Aberdeen Market approved despite historians’ concerns

This summer, historians raised concerns that the new design would stand in stark contrast to surrounding buildings on Union Street.

They even claimed the lack of granite was “disrespectful”.

Council planning chiefs acknowledged the building would contrast with its neighbours.

But they said that would help to “identify it as a modern addition” amongst its more traditional surroundings.

They hailed the scheme as a “catalyst for city centre regeneration”, and it’s hoped the site will be open by 2025.

You can see the plans here.

