Breaking: New Aberdeen Market APPROVED in £50m bid to boost city centre

The plans have been years in the making.

By Ben Hendry
The new Aberdeen Market has been approved.
The new Aberdeen Market has been approved. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Plans for a new Aberdeen Market have been approved in a £50 million gambit to transform the city centre.

Construction is now poised to begin on the major new destination within the coming months.

The proposals, which have been years in the making, went before members of the planning committee today.

Farmers markets could be held at the new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

The milestone moment came more than a year after the downtrodden former market building was reduced to rubble.

Taking inspiration from trendy street food spots elsewhere, the new Aberdeen Market will have space for 10 food and drink outlets – and a bar run by local brewers Fierce Beer.

There are hopes that the multi-million-pound project will lead the “renaissance” of the struggling city centre.

Demolition of the final piece of the old Aberdeen market, linked to the former BHS site, under way in June 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Demolition of the final piece of the old Aberdeen market, linked to the former BHS site, in June 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

New Aberdeen Market approved after design changes ‘shaped by public’

Previous plans for the site were approved last May.

But these were later revised, with the meeting hearing that “public feedback” had shaped the new designs.

The new building as seen from Market Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro

Now, a large canopy originally envisaged to stretch across The Green will be removed – after residents said they quite liked the open space available there following the demolition of the old market.

That area will now be used to host everything from farmers markets to screenings of sports tournaments such as Wimbledon or big football matches.

It was a change operator McGinty’s Group lobbied for.

Aberdeen market plans have been backed by city council planners. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
The open space on The Green could be used for events. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

And the concrete frontage of the old BHS building facing Union Street will no longer be retained, making way for a glass structure.

There were some questions over a walkway used to link the front of the building to the new market itself on The Green.

Officers reassured councillors that the small bridge over the East Green wouldn’t need to be covered.

The building will form a new accessible route from the Granite Mile to the Green, also meaning people arriving in the city from the bus or railway station can get a lift or escalator onto Union Street. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

Councillors unanimously voted to rubber-stamp the revised scheme, which is ultimately expected to employ 200 people.

Will the new Aberdeen Market will help turn around the city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

New Aberdeen Market approved despite historians’ concerns

This summer, historians raised concerns that the new design would stand in stark contrast to surrounding buildings on Union Street.

They even claimed the lack of granite was “disrespectful”.

The Union Street entrance to the new Aberdeen Market will be used to display large works of art. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Council planning chiefs acknowledged the building would contrast with its neighbours.

But they said that would help to “identify it as a modern addition” amongst its more traditional surroundings.

They hailed the scheme as a “catalyst for city centre regeneration”, and it’s hoped the site will be open by 2025.

You can see the plans here.

