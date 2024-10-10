SSEN continues ‘rapid growth’ with new Inverness offshore hub

SSEN Transmission has opened a new offshore hub in Inverness as the company continues its “exciting path of growth”.

The firm has built the space exclusively for teams tasked with delivering its Pathway to 2030 programme of offshore grid reinforcements.

The refurbishment, which includes meeting rooms named after Highland bridges, is housed in a previously unused area of the SSEN Inverness building.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner officially opened the hub today. The office space having the capacity for up to 100 people.

New office will help to deliver ‘major task’

The new development comes as SSEN continues its Pathway to 2030 programme, a £20 billion package of electricity grid upgrades across the north of Scotland consisting of new overhead lines, substations, convertor stations, and subsea cables.

Director of offshore development and delivery, Sandy MacTaggart, believes SSEN has a “major task” ahead of it.

He said: “We can only do this through effective collaboration with all parties involved.

“The new office will help to bring our supply chain partners, many of whom are global players in the energy industry, to the capital of the Highlands.

“Building a bridge to effective delivery of these key subsea projects which will play a major part in the race to net zero.”

Mr MacTaggart said SSEN’s office opening marks the next step in continuing its “longstanding history” in the Highland capital.

He added: “We look forward to advancing these critical offshore infrastructure projects which will play a huge part in the fight against climate change and delivering home-grown energy security.”

Earlier this year, SSEN named Japanese firm Sumitomo as the preferred bidder for the second Shetland subsea cable link.

SSEN Inverness offshore hub

The new offshore hub will house teams working on the offshore high voltage direct current (HDVC) links.

These include major subsea electricity projects such as the Western Isles HVDC Link and Spittal to Peterhead HVDC Link which are currently under development.

As well as the Orkney Link project which involves installing a new high voltage alternating current (HVAC) subsea cable between Orkney and Caithness.

SSEN said the collaborative space will “help to bring the supply chain to the Highlands” and also build a bridge between global businesses and the capital of the north.

The firm is on a “rapid period of growth” and recently celebrated its 2000th team member.

High Council leader on ‘significant milestone’

To commemorate the new opening, Councillor Bremner revealed a new plaque which will sit proudly in the main entrance of the new office space.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone for the Highlands as we embark on a transformative journey towards a low-carbon future.

“SSEN Transmission’s investment in the ASTI Offshore Pathway to 2030 will not only drive energy security, but also bring lasting economic benefits to our communities.

“Through strong public-private partnerships, we’re creating opportunities for local jobs, innovation.

“And a thriving green economy that will empower our region for generations to come.”

SSEN is also building a new £17 million operations warehouse at at Inverness Airport Business Park. It is expected to be completed by spring next year.