SSEN continues ‘rapid growth’ with new Inverness offshore hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

SSEN continues ‘rapid growth’ with new Inverness offshore hub

The firm's refurbished office space will have room for up to 100 people.

By Alex Banks
SSEN director of offshore development and delivery, Sandy MacTaggart with Councillor Raymond Bremner at the new Inverness offices. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN director of offshore development and delivery, Sandy MacTaggart with Councillor Raymond Bremner at the new Inverness offices. Image: SSEN Transmission

SSEN Transmission has opened a new offshore hub in Inverness as the company continues its “exciting path of growth”.

The firm has built the space exclusively for teams tasked with delivering its Pathway to 2030 programme of offshore grid reinforcements.

The refurbishment, which includes meeting rooms named after Highland bridges, is housed in a previously unused area of the SSEN Inverness building.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner officially opened the hub today. The office space having the capacity for up to 100 people.

New office will help to deliver ‘major task’

The new development comes as SSEN continues its Pathway to 2030 programme, a £20 billion package of electricity grid upgrades across the north of Scotland consisting of new overhead lines, substations, convertor stations, and subsea cables.

Director of offshore development and delivery, Sandy MacTaggart, believes SSEN has a “major task” ahead of it.

He said: “We can only do this through effective collaboration with all parties involved.

“The new office will help to bring our supply chain partners, many of whom are global players in the energy industry, to the capital of the Highlands.

Councillor Raymond Bremner on a tour of the new Pathway to 2030 offshore hub. Image: SSEN Transmission

“Building a bridge to effective delivery of these key subsea projects which will play a major part in the race to net zero.”

Mr MacTaggart said SSEN’s office opening marks the next step in continuing its “longstanding history” in the Highland capital.

He added: “We look forward to advancing these critical offshore infrastructure projects which will play a huge part in the fight against climate change and delivering home-grown energy security.”

Earlier this year, SSEN named Japanese firm Sumitomo as the preferred bidder for the second Shetland subsea cable link.

SSEN Inverness offshore hub

The new offshore hub will house teams working on the offshore high voltage direct current (HDVC) links.

These include major subsea electricity projects such as the Western Isles HVDC Link and Spittal to Peterhead HVDC Link which are currently under development.

As well as the Orkney Link project which involves installing a new high voltage alternating current (HVAC) subsea cable between Orkney and Caithness.

SSEN said the collaborative space will “help to bring the supply chain to the Highlands” and also build a bridge between global businesses and the capital of the north.

The firm is on a “rapid period of growth” and recently celebrated its 2000th team member.

High Council leader on ‘significant milestone’

To commemorate the new opening, Councillor Bremner revealed a new plaque which will sit proudly in the main entrance of the new office space.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone for the Highlands as we embark on a transformative journey towards a low-carbon future.

“SSEN Transmission’s investment in the ASTI Offshore Pathway to 2030 will not only drive energy security, but also bring lasting economic benefits to our communities.

Councillor Raymond Bremner with the plaque. Image: SSEN Transmission

“Through strong public-private partnerships, we’re creating opportunities for local jobs, innovation.

“And a thriving green economy that will empower our region for generations to come.”

SSEN is also building a new £17 million operations warehouse at at Inverness Airport Business Park. It is expected to be completed by spring next year.

More from Business

Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
New Azets hires Graeme Cran, Fraser Murray, Greg Houston, David Urquhart. Image: Fifth Ring
Aberdeen accountancy firm makes a string of senior hires to bolster team
To go with story by Karen Roberts. ents feature on Blood Brothers Picture shows; Cast of Blood Brothers on stage. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
REVIEW: Don't miss Blood Brothers at Eden Court - standing ovation from Inverness audience
Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic outside their West End sushi restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi
Hay bale art
Hay bale art pops up across Scotland to share vital mental health message
The former Laurencekirk care home features in this week's commercial property highlights. Image: DCT Media
Former Aberdeenshire care home up for sale after operators slammed for 'disgusting' treatment of…
Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm.
Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle joins Scottish Tories' top team
L-r Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI, choirmaster Kate Picken, and Alan Hutcheon and Harvey Stuart, of ANM Group. Image: Muckle Media
Thainstone date for Farmers Choir
New general manager at Aberdeen's luxury Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spinning plates: Meet the new woman in charge at Aberdeen’s Norwood Hall Hotel
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Pressure mounts for Budget to deliver more for farmers

Conversation