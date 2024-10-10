Helmsdale couple bemoans strangers’ dogs invading garden since next door became short-term let

A Helmsdale villager has said she’s now worried for her families’ safety since the house next door was turned into holiday accommodation.

Amid the rise in popularity of the North Coast 500 route, various properties across the Highlands have been converted to provide a place for the increasing number of visitors.

However, since new Scottish Government regulations were brought in, the owners of these homes have had to apply for licences to operate them.

One Helmsdale historian has been pleading for Highland Council to close down the short-term let next to her house on Sutherland Street.

What was the dispute?

The dispute centred around a dry stone wall adjoining both properties.

The objectors argued the wall was in “a serious state of disrepair” and was a risk to the safety of those in both gardens.

Dr Sue Morrison and her husband William joined proceedings in the council’s licensing meeting to make their concerns heard.

They said guests’ dogs jump the wall, dislodging stones – and children can be seen playing games near the allegedly shoogly structure.

What was said?

Dr Morrison said requests to rebuild the wall were met with “arrogant” and “dismissive” responses from the neighbouring owners.

And she insisted that “about 60% of the wall is still in need of repair”.

The villager added: “It’s very dangerous. It’s falling down.

“This is our garden, our property, our premises and we are not allowed to use our garden to the full.”

Owner insists Helmsdale wall dispute is exaggerated

Co-owner of Valhalla, applicant Ian Gordon said: “I think the wall is not really in a state of disrepair.”

He argued families staying at Valhalla have repeatedly stated they have no issue with the safety of the wall.

“It’s just not true that it’s a risk to our guests.

“We don’t believe the grounds exist for us to be denied a licence.”

Councillors weighed in on the Helmsdale wall dispute, sympathising with both parties’ situation.

The application was later granted on the condition Mr Gordon installed a covering fence to protect the guests from the wall.

