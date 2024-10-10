Helmsdale couple bemoans strangers’ dogs invading garden since next door became short-term let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Helmsdale couple bemoans strangers’ dogs invading garden since next door became short-term let

The couple fought to deny the operators a short-term let licence.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The two properties in Helmsdale. Image: Google Maps.
The two properties in Helmsdale. Image: Google Maps.

A Helmsdale villager has said she’s now worried for her families’ safety since the house next door was turned into holiday accommodation.

Amid the rise in popularity of the North Coast 500 route, various properties across the Highlands have been converted to provide a place for the increasing number of visitors.

However, since new Scottish Government regulations were brought in, the owners of these homes have had to apply for licences to operate them.

One Helmsdale historian has been pleading for Highland Council to close down the short-term let next to her house on Sutherland Street.

The back gardens of the two properties (Valhalla and Bluebell House) with the disputed wall in the background. Image: Google Maps.

What was the dispute?

The dispute centred around a dry stone wall adjoining both properties.

The objectors argued the wall was in “a serious state of disrepair” and was a risk to the safety of those in both gardens.

Dr Sue Morrison and her husband William joined proceedings in the council’s licensing meeting to make their concerns heard.

They said guests’ dogs jump the wall, dislodging stones – and children can be seen playing games near the allegedly shoogly structure.

The wall in question taken from neighbouring Bluebell House. Image: Highland Council.

What was said?

Dr Morrison said requests to rebuild the wall were met with “arrogant” and “dismissive” responses from the neighbouring owners.

And she insisted that “about 60% of the wall is still in need of repair”.

The villager added: “It’s very dangerous. It’s falling down.

“This is our garden, our property, our premises and we are not allowed to use our garden to the full.”

Owner insists Helmsdale wall dispute is exaggerated

Co-owner of Valhalla, applicant Ian Gordon said: “I think the wall is not really in a state of disrepair.”

He argued families staying at Valhalla have repeatedly stated they have no issue with the safety of the wall.

“It’s just not true that it’s a risk to our guests.

“We don’t believe the grounds exist for us to be denied a licence.”

Repairs made by the objectors. Image: Highland Council.

Councillors weighed in on the Helmsdale wall dispute, sympathising with both parties’ situation.

The application was later granted on the condition Mr Gordon installed a covering fence to protect the guests from the wall.

Read more from Highland Council:

More from Highlands & Islands

Orkney ferry
All you need to know about the multi-million-pound plan to replace old Orkney ferries
Kirkwall Travel Centre
Kirkwall Travel Centre bus plans extended as council bends its own rules for cruise…
Talisker is Skye's oldest distillery
Whisky giant plans to 'demolish' Isle of Skye's oldest distillery
The group met to discuss the future of the care home. Image: DC Thomson.
Moss Park: Relatives horrified by Thurso and Golspie move for 'vulnerable' residents
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September '18 Donald Morrison, home mission worker for the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) who is based in Inverness with the obscene parcel which he received in the post recently.
Jail warning for Highland church missionary who abused wife
White car travelling on A82 with trees on each side.
A82 reopens after crash near Invermoriston
BBC weather app glitch for Aberdeen and Peterhead
False alarm over Aberdeen hurricane as weather app glitches
Lady Carbisdale in the castle she thought would be 'heaven on earth'. Image: DCT design team
The battle of Carbisdale Castle: Lady Carbisdale claims 'vicious hate campaign' drove her out…
There has been a number of injury accidents on the A9 over the years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Are the dualled sections safer? Accident numbers on A9 revealed
We sought people's views on whether free bus travel for young people is worth the hassle, with some blaming it for widespread anti-social behaviour. Image: Chris Sumner/Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson
Is it time to take free bus passes for youngsters away?
22

Conversation