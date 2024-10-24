Aberdeen clean energy group acquires city consultancy with 25 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen clean energy group acquires city consultancy with 25 staff

The deal will add decarbonisation expertise to its 4,000 strong workforce.

By Kelly Wilson
Bob Drummond, D2Zero chief executive and Iain Pirie, Kelton managing director. Image: True North
Aberdeen-headquartered clean energy group D2Zero has acquired city oil and gas consultancy firm Kelton.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, sees D2Zero add another 25 employees to its already strong 4,000 workforce.

Founded in 1991, Kelton enables energy businesses around the globe to better understand their operations through precision system flow measurement analysis.

The firm, based in Union Street’s The Capitol building, uses proprietary software and technology to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce carbon intensity for customers.

D2Zero said the acquisition will significantly enhance the group’s digital capabilities, and further accelerates its strategic momentum at the forefront of the energy transition.

Kelton ‘strengthens’ digital capabilities

Based in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, the firm focuses on four key areas: emissions reduction; clean hydrogen; power efficiency and management; and carbon capture and storage.

Bob Drummond, D2Zero chief executive, said: “The Kelton team have been helping some of the world’s most sophisticated energy businesses better understand their operations for decades with their precision measurement technology and data analytics.

Bob Drummond, of Hydrasun, has been unvieled as the chief executive of new group D2Zero.
“Kelton further strengthens our ability to understand and solve the complex decarbonisation challenges that our customers are facing and we look forward to helping the business thrive as part of D2Zero.”

‘Excited’ to join D2Zero group

D2Zero, which is financially backed by SCF Partners, already includes Peterhead-headquartered Score and Aberdeen-based Hydrasun and has revenues of more than £500 million.

Powerstar, Nexos and Fuel Cell Systems are also part of the group, as is of Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineers, which was acquired in July.

Score Group's headquarters in Peterhead.
Kelton – which has 12 offices around the world – brings a 25 strong team of consultants into the group.

Iain Pirie, managing director of Kelton, said: “We are proud to announce that Kelton is now part of D2Zero.

“Over the past 33 years, our team has developed differentiated technology and expertise, and we are excited at the possibilities for the business as part of a group with such a clear focus on accelerating the energy transition.”

Mr Drummond said the firm has a “strong and active pipeline” of opportunities and is looking to complete further acquisitions in the coming months.

He added: “We want D2Zero to be a platform that can turbocharge the opportunities for businesses that want to make an impact on the energy transition.”

Conversation