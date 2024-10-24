Aberdeen clean energy group acquires city consultancy with 25 staff

Aberdeen-headquartered clean energy group D2Zero has acquired city oil and gas consultancy firm Kelton.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, sees D2Zero add another 25 employees to its already strong 4,000 workforce.

Founded in 1991, Kelton enables energy businesses around the globe to better understand their operations through precision system flow measurement analysis.

The firm, based in Union Street’s The Capitol building, uses proprietary software and technology to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce carbon intensity for customers.

D2Zero said the acquisition will significantly enhance the group’s digital capabilities, and further accelerates its strategic momentum at the forefront of the energy transition.

Kelton ‘strengthens’ digital capabilities

Based in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, the firm focuses on four key areas: emissions reduction; clean hydrogen; power efficiency and management; and carbon capture and storage.

Bob Drummond, D2Zero chief executive, said: “The Kelton team have been helping some of the world’s most sophisticated energy businesses better understand their operations for decades with their precision measurement technology and data analytics.

“Kelton further strengthens our ability to understand and solve the complex decarbonisation challenges that our customers are facing and we look forward to helping the business thrive as part of D2Zero.”

‘Excited’ to join D2Zero group

D2Zero, which is financially backed by SCF Partners, already includes Peterhead-headquartered Score and Aberdeen-based Hydrasun and has revenues of more than £500 million.

Powerstar, Nexos and Fuel Cell Systems are also part of the group, as is of Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineers, which was acquired in July.

Kelton – which has 12 offices around the world – brings a 25 strong team of consultants into the group.

Iain Pirie, managing director of Kelton, said: “We are proud to announce that Kelton is now part of D2Zero.

“Over the past 33 years, our team has developed differentiated technology and expertise, and we are excited at the possibilities for the business as part of a group with such a clear focus on accelerating the energy transition.”

Mr Drummond said the firm has a “strong and active pipeline” of opportunities and is looking to complete further acquisitions in the coming months.

He added: “We want D2Zero to be a platform that can turbocharge the opportunities for businesses that want to make an impact on the energy transition.”