Inverness firm’s workforce become co-owners in the business

The staff will share in the success of the company, which last year had turnover of £1 million.

By Kelly Wilson
Gavin McLean, Rory Haigh, Marcin Witek, Eilidh Sutherland, Marcin Witek, and Trevor Hoades will all play a role in leading the business. Image: Optimum Underfloor Heating
Gavin McLean, Rory Haigh, Marcin Witek, Eilidh Sutherland, Marcin Witek, and Trevor Hoades will all play a role in leading the business. Image: Optimum Underfloor Heating

Inverness company Optimum Underfloor Heating has joined the growing ranks of employee-owned firms.

The company’s three-strong workforce will, as a result, play a bigger role in deciding its future direction.

Optimum UFH was launched by husband and wife team Rory Haigh and Eilidh Sutherland in the Highlands capital in 2007.

It is understood to be the first underfloor heating company in the UK to make this transition.

Managing director Rory said: “Sometimes you just need a new challenge in life and the EOT sale provides a gentle exit from your business whilst ultimately benefiting our staff.

“Too many SME’s are being bought up by larger corporations, an EOT (employee ownership trust) sale protects your workforce whilst ensuring the money stays within the local economy.

“My staff are a great bunch and I know they are all keen to further develop Optimum’s standing within the floor heating industry.”

Optimum UFH continuing to grow

Optimum UFH, based in Lotland Place, has grown over the years and recorded £1 million turnover in 2023.

It provides underfloor heating systems in Inverness and throughout the UK.

Optimum Underfloor Heating has become employee owned. Image: Optimum Underfloor Heating

Rory and Eilidh will work closely with the leadership team made up of design manager Marcin Witek, designer Gavin McLean and storeman Trevor Hoades.

Marcin said: “We are excited to be part of the EOT scheme and look forward to what the future holds while still providing the same excellent level of service for our customers. We wish Rory and Eilidh all the best in the future.”

Rory said the decision to transition to employee ownership was driven by a desire to remain independent, to preserve the company’s values and a recognition that the company was built on the hard work and commitment of its employees.

He said: “I am delighted that my staff can continue their journey with Optimum UFH and be rewarded for all their hard work through the new ownership structure.

“It also provides reassurance to all our loyal customers that they will continue to receive the first class service they have become accustomed to.”

Employee ownership success

Since the introduction of EOTs in 2014, employee ownership has grown by 90% and there are now more than 1,800 employee-owned businesses in the UK.

The Scottish Government has set a target of 500 employee-owned businesses by 2030.

Rory will remain on the board of Optimum UFH along with Marcin.

Eilidh along with Trevor and Alan Cooper from CMM Accountancy will make up the trust board.

