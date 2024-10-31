Elgin bypass, seagull woes and cash crisis: We put the town’s biggest questions to by-election hopefuls

Days after voters take to the ballot boxes in what’s sure to be a controversial election in America, Elgin residents will be doing likewise as the Moray town decides its newest councillor.

The Elgin South by-election will take place on Thursday, November 7.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Conservatives and the SNP will contest the seat left vacant after Graham Leadbitter became an MP in July.

So we put the town’s most pressing questions to each candidate – from the town’s notorious traffic jams to the feathered menaces soaring over the Plainstones.

Which one will trump the others in their bid to make Elgin South great again?

Neil Alexander: Liberal Democrat backing bypass and A96 overhaul

Liberal Democrat candidate Neil Alexander is a games designer who lives and works in Elgin.

He sighs: “Like many people, I’m fed up of Moray Council making the news for the wrong reasons.”

So what does he intend to do about it?

He is backing a bypass for the town and believes the whole A96 trunk road should be dualled.

He adds: “The congestion that we see in Elgin, before going onto some of the most dangerous sections of the A96, is shocking.

“Elgin is a key link between Aberdeen and Inverness, with key industries that depend on transport.

“We all have at least heard a horror story of an accident on that road.”

Mr Alexander believes council cuts have been caused by the “historic mismanagement” by successive Conservative and SNP administrations.

He said: “The answer though can’t just be make local people in Moray pay more, and get less in services.

“We need to find new ways of raising revenue, such as the proposed Airbnb tax that could raise money by charging a tech super giant, instead of local people.”

And what about seagulls?

Mr Alexander will push for more sonic devices to be installed to tackle Elgin’s urban gull issue – and prevent “chaos” for residents.

He said: “Gulls aren’t naturally native to town centres, so we need to see more licences (issued) and action on this from the correct authorities immediately.

“We also need more of the sonic devices fitted around Elgin to prevent chaos for local residents. So that’s what I will be pushing for right away.”

Elaine Kirby: Conservative taking a chance as children grow up

Elaine Kirby is a financial advisor and has also worked in banking, farming, floristry and property development.

The Conservative candidate feels the time is now right to enter the political arena.

She said: “I’ve put my family first these last two decades above all else.

“But now, as they begin to fly the nest, I do believe I would make a very strong and vocal local councillor offering a common sense approach.”

Ms Kirby is backing a fully dualled bypass for the town – and for the whole A96.

Elgin has ‘dangerous levels of traffic’

She has pledged to lobby the Scottish Government to get it done if elected.

And she feels Elgin’s roads are too congested, with a “dangerous level of traffic” on the streets.

Ms Kirby said: “I’d like to see less pollution within the town every day where our children play, and see no sense in giant industry-led trucks manoeuvring round small town roundabouts when a bypass would surely make sense of that for all.

“Were we to be in the Central Belt I’m pretty sure promises would have been kept a long time ago.”

Ms Kirby felt it would be foolish to pick an area to cut to help balance the council’s books before being elected.

But she did want to protect services for the elderly and vulnerable.

‘Where there’s food, you’ll get these birds’

And Ms Kirby wants changes to legislation to help control urban gulls.

She said: “I can see that local residents, businesses and even Moray Council are doing what they can

“But we need stronger management just now in Elgin and the laws are working against that.

“Where there’s food you’ll get these birds, so a wider plan across the town asking people not to feed them may help directly, and cover our bins everywhere.”

Catriona McBain: Former lecturer standing for Labour in Elgin South by-election

Former lecturer and curriculum lead at UHI Moray Cartiona McBain is Labour’s candidate in the Elgin South by-election.

She has lived in Elgin for more then 30 years.

As well as education, she has experience working in criminal justice including as a probation officer at Wormwood Scrubs.

Ms McBain said: “I recently retired from my job teaching at Moray College and I must confess that running for public office was never part of my retirement plans.

“I spent the past decade fighting together with others for lecturers’ pay and conditions, against cuts to funding, courses and jobs.

“In all that time the only party that came and stood shoulder to shoulder with us was Labour.”

What does Labour hopeful think of road problems?

Ms McBain is in favour of an Elgin by-pass and dualling the A96.

Ms McBain said: “It was Labour councillors and the Moray TUC that first led the campaign for a bypass over 20 years ago.

“And the cause is more pressing now than it ever was.

“A bypass would significantly reduce congestion, deliver economic growth, greatly enhance road safety and air quality within Elgin – while improving the journey for those passing through.”

What about council’s own cash woes?

“The SNP need to fund Moray Council properly,” the candidate says.

“But, should something have to go to save money, then I will start with the waste and bureaucracy that we can all see in local government.

“And I am not shy at all at getting stuck in to do what is necessary.”

‘We should pressure government to deal with problem gulls’

Ms McBain praised efforts by Labour councilllor John Divers to address the urban gull menace in the town.

She said: “I am pleased that the council agreed to Labour’s motion to put pressure on NatureScot in order to allow councils to take effective action.

“I know that there are communities around Scotland with the same problem.

“Accordingly there needs to be more coordinated action to pressurise the Scottish Government to see sense on this issue.”

Laura Mitchell: SNP candidate vows to take on the Tories if she wins Elgin South by-election

Laura Mitchell lives in the ward and has decided to run so she can serve the people in her community.

And she has vowed to stand up to the Conservative-led Moray Council administration on their behalf.

The SNP candidate is communications manager in MSP Richard Lochhead’s office.

Ms Mitchell said: “These are incredibly challenging times for people in Elgin

“And there’s no doubt in my mind that when times are tough, decisions about who we elect to represent us are more important then ever.”

‘People feel Moray Council isn’t working for them’

She added: “Too many people in our community feel that Moray Council isn’t working

for them.”

Ms Mitchell is backing a bypass for Elgin and dualling of the Aberdeen to Inverness trunk road.

“As it stands the A96 acts as a barrier between communities and discourages people from walking and cycling,” she tells us.

“I absolutely support the dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.”

‘Years of austerity cause of council’s financial woes’

Ms Mitchell blames councils’ financial issues on the previous Conservative government’s years of austerity, as well as the Liz Truss budget that crashed the economy.”

Rejuvenating Elgin town centre a priority

As she lives in Elgin, Ms Mitchell is “well aware” of the attacks, noise disturbance and mess caused by urban gulls.

And she is committed to working with councillors and organisations to tackle the issue.

Ms Mitchell said: “There’s certainly a strong case for legislation around gull management to be reviewed.

“Unfortunately, there is no quick fix and it will require sustained efforts to get the numbers down and improve the environment we live in here in Elgin.”

Each of the candidates will learn their fate when the Elgin South by-election result is announced on Friday, November 8. Moray Council has published information on how to make your voice heard.

