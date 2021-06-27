In the wake of the crippling economic and social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, restoring and enhancing our connections with the rest of the world will be key to helping Scottish businesses recover and grow.

International connectivity is critical when it comes to supporting our firms to expand their trade globally and to reviving our international and domestic tourism markets.

It will play an integral part in our economic recovery, as it supports many jobs in our urban, rural and coastal communities – both directly and through the supply chain.

When it comes to international trade we know Scotland has the potential to thrive. The country is home to instantly recognisable iconic brands that are world leaders in their respective fields.

Scottish food and drink exports are sought after globally and products from whisky and beer to shortbread and salmon are synonymous with Scotland as a brand in its own right.

There is no question Scottish businesses and the goods we export to every corner of the globe are inextricably linked with high quality and world-leading craftsmanship.

The decades of history that underpin so many family-owned businesses – such as Baxters, Johnston’s of Elgin and Tunnocks, brands born in Scotland – add to that ever-growing desirability for provenance in foreign markets.

These brands, alongside Scotland’s good reputation, lay solid foundations for ambitious Scottish businesses who also want to reach out to new and emerging markets internationally, and signal to our partners that our country will always be open and ready to do business.

It is essential government is ready to work with businesses to proudly display the “open for business” sign that is needed for this growth to continue and for more Scots-born brands to thrive.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is leading the way in helping more businesses to trade beyond these shores, with an international programme that exists in nearly every continent, showcasing the best of Scottish business to the world.

The chambers’ network has delivered 25 online trade missions to countries globally during the pandemic, with more than 400 Scottish businesses participating.

The results of our business-to-business approach has resulted in immediate contracts worth a total of £3.3 million, with a further £8m sales in the pipeline. This is the type of practical action Scottish businesses need to expand to new markets overseas.

A recently published paper sets out proposals for a strategic international trade framework to be adopted by governments across the UK.

The UK Trade for All Framework, published by the Scottish and international chambers of commerce, alongside nine diverse organisations, highlights nine goals for UK trade policy.

For too long, the voice of business hasn’t been heard around the table.”

These objectives – such as making sure trade supports the recovery from Covid, tackles climate change, addresses regional inequalities, and promotes a race to the top on rights and standards – are aimed at making sure Scotland and the UK can lead the world on trade and maximise the potential of the 21st Century trading environment.

The framework also highlights the importance of effective trade governance. Our trade policy must be built on clear, inclusive and transparent parameters.

For too long, the voice of business hasn’t been heard around the table. Instead, we must see businesses and government come together to deliver evidence-based and transparent policymaking, with regard to negotiating texts and impact assessments that examine all aspects of UK trade deals.

Another setback for travel and tourism

Our trade policy agenda must also act as an enabler of other policy areas, bringing progress and opportunities on issues such as climate and the environment to innovation, industrial, finance and digital strategy.

Another issue which plays into our capacity to attract business, commerce and tourism is our ability to connect with people in person.

The travel and tourism industry suffered yet another setback to recovery after the tightening of restrictions on going abroad earlier this month.

In what was a very disappointing move for many, no countries were added to the “green” list and some destinations were relegated to the “amber” list for foreign travel.

It is no understatement to say the travel/tourism industry and its supply chains are on their knees and prospects of a much-needed boost in summer trade are at risk.

The government must quickly implement measures to support the industry, including grant support and the removal of burdensome conditions travellers must abide by – such as costly testing options and self-isolating requirements.

Scottish businesses are ready to get out of the starting blocks and take part in the race to rebuild our economy, but they can’t afford a false start.

Economies throughout the world are starting to open again. Any further delay to the full re-opening of our economy will only serve to harm businesses and risk us losing out to competitors.

Liz Cameron is chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce