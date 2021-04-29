Sustainability key to fourth Queen’s Award for Johnstons of Elgin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Johnstons of Elgin has triumphed in the 2021 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in the sustainable development category.

It is the fourth Queen’s Award for Moray-based Johnstons, Scotland’s second oldest family business and the UK’s largest independent producer of luxury cashmere and fine woollens.

Johnstons said judges in this year’s competition were impressed by its “360-degree approach to sustainability and leading the way in ethical manufacturing”.

The company was also praised for its commitments to limiting environmental impact, animal welfare, people, and sustainable textiles manufacturing.

It is with enormous pride that we have been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen for our commitment to sustainable development.” Simon Cotton, Johnstons

Johnstons – established in 1797 – already boasts three Queen’s Award successes for export achievement, landing those honours in 1978, 1994 and 2002.

It is one of three founding members of the Sustainable Fibre Alliance, a non-profit international organisation formed in 2015 to sustain the pasture lands and welfare of animals in cashmere-producing regions – from herders to retailers.

Chief executive Simon Cotton said: “We try to cover every aspect of our products’ life and truly value every thread.

“Throughout our 224-year history we have stayed true to this ethos through animal welfare initiatives, grassland preservation, fair work, reducing manufacturing waste, and so much more.

“It is with enormous pride that we have been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen for our commitment to sustainable development.”

Johnstons’ manufacturing operation on the banks of the River Lossie in Elgin is one of the few remaining vertical mills in the UK still carrying out all the process from raw cashmere and fine woollen fibres, through to the finished products.

As well as a store in upmarket Mayfair, in London, the company has outlets at its two manufacturing sites in Elgin and Hawick, and a shop in St Andrews, Fife.

It also sells its products online and by mail order.

