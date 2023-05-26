Massive Highland Pony meet at Balmoral this weekend to celebrate society’s centenary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Massive Highland Pony meet at Balmoral this weekend to celebrate society’s centenary

The Highland Pony Society celebrates its century this year with a two day event at Balmoral, home to a large herd of the versatile pony much loved by Royalty. Susy Macaulay reports.

Susy Macaulay
Hardy Highland ponies have long been favourites with the Royal family. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Hardy Highland ponies have long been favourites with the Royal family. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock

There’s something so appealing about the Highland Pony, with its flowing mane and tail, intelligent eyes, even temperament and beautiful range of colours and markings.

There’s a chance to see them en masse, around 100 of them, at the Balmoral estate this weekend as part of the centenary celebrations of the Highland Pony Society (HPS).

Sylvia Ormiston, stud manager at the Balmoral Estate with some yearling Highlands.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The privileged access is via Balmoral’s stud manager Sylvia Ormiston, who is also president of HPS.

She and her husband Dochy came to Balmoral 15 years ago to continue the Royal estate’s breeding stock, keeping the line true to type, and it’s all about ‘brain, bone and temperament’ for Sylvia.

“Solid feet, strong loins and back, and temperament above all else,” she says.

Her hard work has paid off with the late Queen’s Highland ponies winning many accolades at shows.

Highland ponies in a blizzard in the Cairngorms.  Image: Mark Hamblin/Shutterstock

The pony is indigenous to Scotland, with obscure and complicated origins which pre-date the Ice Age.

It was crossed with Norfolk Roadsters and Arabians some four hundred years ago, helping it develop into an all-round working pony, on farms and forests, in the military, for deerstalking, driving and showing.

Highland Pony: The versatile breed

No wonder it’s known as the versatile breed.

Always below 14.2 hands, Highlands are strong, hardy and thrive on rough grazing.

They were key to the birth of pony-trekking, developed in Kingussie by the Ormiston family in 1952 using Highland ponies because of their calm temperament.

What’s not to love about this endearing, ancient equine?

Queen Victoria and John Brown at Balmoral, 1863. Image: Universal History Archive/Shutterstock

Queen Victoria loved hers so much she banned anyone from riding her Highlands at Balmoral if she felt they weren’t decent enough riders.

This led to a massive row and virtual diplomatic incident in 1869 when three of the Queen’s guests were banned from riding her Highland ponies, despite their own opinion that they were more than adequate riders.

Victoria’s German secretary Hermann Sahl was furious and wrote an angry letter to the Queen, with pages full of invective about the insolence of her equerry Sir Henry Ponsonby in stopping him from riding her pony, Maud.

Royal ruckus over the Highland Pony

Sahl continued his bitter ding-dong feud for months before deciding to ‘bury the squabble’ according to Ponsonby in his memoir.

“The Queen, who undoubtedly was kept fully informed of all that had passed must have been very amused, but she had saved her dear hill ponies from any possible harm, and that, to her, was far more important than the wounded feelings of her guests.”

Today’s Highland pony dates back to the 1880s and is now a treasured rare breed, numbering some 5,500 in the world.

Queen Elizabeth watching the Highland Pony Class at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2004. The late Queen’s Balmoral-bred ponies won the class on four occasions.  Image: David Hartley/Shutterstock

Breeding records have been maintained since 1896, and in 1923, the Highland Pony Society was founded with a mission to maintain the breed’s purity and promote its interests.

The first ever meeting took place on May 25, 1923 at the Caledonian Railway Hotel in Edinburgh, attended by some of the most influential landowners in Scotland, including the Duke of Atholl.

The society gets off the ground

The first president was JH Munro-McKenzie of Calgary, Mull, with founding members Donald McKelvie from Arran, John Moncrieff-Wright of Kinmonth and James Cairns of Perthshire.

Membership of the society has now grown to 1600, with around 300 foals registered each year, and demand outstripping supply.

The late Queen Elizabeth was the society’s patron, and donor of funds to help the society purchase a bespoke office and conference facility, opened by the Princess Royal in 2019.

The late Queen riding with a groom at Balmoral in 2017.  Image: Invicta Kent Media/Shutterstock

The late Queen was often to be seen riding one of her Highlands on the estate.

The placid nature of the ponies meant the Queen would sport a headscarf instead of a helmet, avoiding messing up her coiffure.

Sylvia said that although things are looking up for the Highland Pony at the moment, the breed has had its ups and downs over the past 100 years.

Sylvia leads ponies through the Balmoral estate. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT

“Once the tractor came in, their popularity waned as crofters and sporting estates went through a phase of preferring machines to bring culled deer down off the hill.

“But in the past 50 years, there’s been an explosion of horse ownership, a trend for showing ponies and a renaissance in the use of ponies in sporting estates, being considered more environmentally friendly.

“Pony-trekking also increased demand.”

King Charles meets Highland Pony ‘Matthew’ and his handler Alastair Mathieson.  Image: DCT

For the centenary year, a new official book about the pony will be published in June, the first in 50 years, and stallion parades and displays will be held at shows around the country.

A week of celebratory events will take place at Strathallan Castle, and a group of Highland ponies and their riders will parade along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in September as part of the Riding the Marches event.

Further reading:

Balmoral: The Queen’s summer home that holds years of royal memories

