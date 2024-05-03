Scottish pig chief calls for tighter measures on border controls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish pig chief calls for tighter measures on border controls

Andy McGowan expressed deep concerns over existing regulations that could potentially allow the virus to enter the UK.

By Katrina Macarthur
African swine fever is thought to have wiped out a quarter of the world’s pig population. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The chief executive of Scottish Pig Producers is calling for stricter measures on border controls to prevent African Swine Fever (ASF) from entering the UK.

Andy McGowan, who is also a QMS board member, says the levy board has put various strategies in place to safeguard the industry against the threat of ASF which is believed to have killed a quarter of the world’s pig population.

He said ASF is the biggest animal disease outbreak ever recorded and poses a “very real threat” to Scotland’s pig industry.

Highlighting the importance of border controls, Mr McGowan expressed deep concerns over existing regulations that could potentially allow the virus to enter the UK.

He stressed the need for stricter measures to prevent the introduction of ASF through commercial and personal imports of pork products.

ASF poses a “very real threat” to Scottish pig industry

“Our goal is to keep it out of the country but we are also preparing for the possibility of an outbreak and working on contingency plans to minimise its impact,” said Mr McGowan.

“Border controls in the UK are woeful. Having been delayed for seven years due to Brexit, veterinary certificates are now required for commercial imports, but they aren’t being checked.

“Unlike Europe, the UK still permits individuals to bring in up to 2kg of pork products for personal consumption.  That is being tested and positive results show some does contain viable ASF.

Andy McGowan, chief executive of Scottish Pig Producers.

“Across the world we’ve seen this virus spread primarily through wild boar accessing infected food products. It is essential that we minimise the likelihood that the wild boar and feral pigs in Scotland encounter contaminated food.”

SPP chief says border controls in the UK are “woeful”

Research indicated that the chances of ASF spreading from one infected pig farm to another is around 0.2% while the risk of an infected wild boar or feral pig spreading the disease to an outdoor farm is closer to 50%.

Alongside preventative actions, Mr McGowan said a coordinated approach plan involving testing, culling, and movement controls would need to be put in place in response to an outbreak.

“Often the secondary impact of a disease outbreak is greater than the primary,” he said.

“With foot and mouth, for example, 80% of the financial losses were through the tourism sector and wider rural economy.

“While I don’t think an outbreak of ASF would have the same impact on tourism businesses, the knock-on effects for the supply chain and other producers in the rest of the UK would be significant.”

In addition to participating in international efforts, QMS has taken proactive steps at the domestic level including the formation of a ‘Feral Pig Working Group’.

Bruce McConachie, head of industry development at QMS, says the levy board is routinely taking samples in abattoirs checking for diseases and following-up with investigations on farm to support producers.

