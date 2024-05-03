Corskie Farm set to host Big Beef Roadshow 2024 this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corskie Farm set to host Big Beef Roadshow 2024 this month

The events are organised by SAC Consulting and will take place across three farms in May and June.

By Katrina Macarthur
Laura, Iain and Jemma Green will welcome visitors to the farm later this month. Picture by Alan Richardson.
A Morayshire farm is one of three enterprises set to host SAC Consulting’s Big Beef Roadshow 2024: Empowering Beef Farms Across Scotland this month.

The event will take place across three farms throughout May and June, with the Green family at Corskie, near Garmouth, welcoming fellow beef farmers to the unit on Tuesday May 28.

Supporting beef farmers to improve practices and drive beef systems forward, the event will include sessions on nutrition, feed efficiency, veterinary matters including bull fertility, current markets, and an update on cattle EID.

Local vets from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), SAC consultants, and Francis Lively, Senior Beef Research Scientist at AFBI, will lead technical speaker sessions in the morning.

Following lunch and networking opportunities, the afternoon will consist of a tour of the host farm allowing for discussions and sharing of best practice.

The two other dates and locations are Hilton of Beath Farm, Kelty, on Wednesday May 29 and Knockenjig Farm, Sanquhar, on Tuesday June 11.

Meetings will run from 10:15am to 3:30pm and are free to attend, with lunch provided.

The sessions will include talks from experts in the beef industry.

Sarah Balfour, beef specialist at SAC Consulting and chair of the Beef Roadshow, said: “We are facing a number of challenges; our climate is changing, policy is changing, and our beef industry is changing, and we need to adapt.

“The beef roadshow has been designed to look at all of this, giving our delegates the opportunity to participate in four interactive stations.”

These events are expected to be popular among beef farmers, offering invaluable insights and networking opportunities to enhance farming practices across Scotland.

To sing up for the big beef Roadshow please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-beef-roadshow-tickets-886051372507

