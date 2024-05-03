Corskie Farm set to host Big Beef Roadshow 2024 this month

A Morayshire farm is one of three enterprises set to host SAC Consulting’s Big Beef Roadshow 2024: Empowering Beef Farms Across Scotland this month.

The event will take place across three farms throughout May and June, with the Green family at Corskie, near Garmouth, welcoming fellow beef farmers to the unit on Tuesday May 28.

Supporting beef farmers to improve practices and drive beef systems forward, the event will include sessions on nutrition, feed efficiency, veterinary matters including bull fertility, current markets, and an update on cattle EID.

Local vets from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), SAC consultants, and Francis Lively, Senior Beef Research Scientist at AFBI, will lead technical speaker sessions in the morning.

Following lunch and networking opportunities, the afternoon will consist of a tour of the host farm allowing for discussions and sharing of best practice.

The two other dates and locations are Hilton of Beath Farm, Kelty, on Wednesday May 29 and Knockenjig Farm, Sanquhar, on Tuesday June 11.

Meetings will run from 10:15am to 3:30pm and are free to attend, with lunch provided.

Sarah Balfour, beef specialist at SAC Consulting and chair of the Beef Roadshow, said: “We are facing a number of challenges; our climate is changing, policy is changing, and our beef industry is changing, and we need to adapt.

“The beef roadshow has been designed to look at all of this, giving our delegates the opportunity to participate in four interactive stations.”

These events are expected to be popular among beef farmers, offering invaluable insights and networking opportunities to enhance farming practices across Scotland.

To sing up for the big beef Roadshow please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-beef-roadshow-tickets-886051372507